"Not even on the bench", "Pray he is not injured" - Chelsea fans left shocked as star player misses Wolverhampton clash

Fans are shocked as defensive midfielder Roméo Lavia is missing from Chelsea's line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The match is currently ongoing at Molineux Stadium.

Roméo Lavia, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 after his one-season tenure at Southampton, made only one Premier League appearence in the 2023-24 campaign, having an injury-riddled season.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts, sharing their thoughts on Roméo Lavia being absent from the squad for the Blues' clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Here are some reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Jackson and Mudryk in the starting Lineup, Lavia that is impressing us is not even on the bench 😭"

Another added:

"Hopefully i pray he is not injured"

"Lavia not in the match day squad, hopefully he’s not injured," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"I hope Lavia is not injured, this one he's not even on the bench."

Another tweeted:

"Oh wow what happened with Lavia now ??"

One user wrote:

"Ahh where is Lavia? Not even on bench?"

While another wrote:

"Where's Lavia What is Mudryk doing there? We go again next week 😭😭"

Roméo Lavia started for the Blues' first Premier League clash of the season where they faced a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City last week.

Chris Sutton predicts scoreline for Wolverhampton vs Chelsea clash

Former Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton has given his predictions ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25. Speaking about the Blues squad, the English pundit wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"It will be interesting to see the Chelsea team. Enzo Maresca has a big squad to pick from. But there will be no Raheem Sterling. He's taken the number seven off him."

Chris Sutton, who predicted a 1-1 draw for the Blues, also added:

"Chelsea also play in the Conference League on Thursday night, and I thought they were well beaten by Manchester City. But it has to click at some stage for them. Wolves had their moments against Arsenal and this one has draw all over it."

The Blues bagged a 2-0 win against Servette FC in the first leg of the playoffs in the UEFA Europa Conference League on August 22, at Stamford Bridge.

