"Not for sale" - Manager threatens to chain himself to gates if reported Manchester United target is sold this summer

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti has said that he will chain himself if Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly is sold by the club this summer.

Koulibaly has been at the Serie A giants since arriving from Belgian club GENK as a 22-year old in 2013. Now 30, the Senegalese has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the world and is an integral part of Spalletti’s plans for next season.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored three goals and assisted twice in 27 Serie A appearances in the 2021-22 season. He has been linked with some of the biggest clubs recently. However, Spalletti is adamant that Koulibaly will continue at Napoli, telling Football Italia:

“Koulibaly, in my view, is not for sale, just like last season when I threatened to chain myself to the gates if he was sold. I’m doing it again. This is a player always open to giving a helping hand, knows where to intervene and how to raise the level; he does what is needed. We want to have another important season, so he cannot be sold.”

Spalletti added:

“People say you can get a younger player, but you can’t buy a leader, who developed here over so many years, who lives and breathes the city and gives that passion back on the pitch. Kalidou is not the same as the others for many reasons, so he needs particular focus. These are all things we’ll discuss over the next few days.”

Manchester United keen on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly?

There is little doubt Kalidou Koulibaly could be the ideal man to replace Harry Maguire at Manchester United, who has been linked with the player (as per Fichajes).

The Senegalese has been one of the world’s best for many years, and United have been interested in him for a while. Raphael Varane needs a dependable centre-back to play with, something both Victor Lindelof and the club captain have failed to do.

Koulibaly has everything required to succeed in the Premier League ,and his physicality and pace could combine well with the effortless defending of Varane. The centre-back will be out of contract in 2023, but Napoli are still hopeful of securing an extension.

Recently, Napoli owner Aurelien de Laurentis said that Koulibaly is a 'symbol of Napoli', and there have been a 'long set' of negotiations (as per Football Italia). However, he stressed that the club won't 'force' him to stay.

