"Now we wait for Sancho masterclass", "Mbappe at LW, Yeah its over" - Fans react as PSG and Borussia Dortmund name UCL S/F starting XIs

Fans have reacted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund's starting lineups ahead of their semi-final second-leg clash in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes. The first leg ended in a 1-0 win for the Bundesliga side at their home ground, Signal Iduna Park.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

German forward Niclas Füllkrug netted a goal in the 36th minute from an assist by center-back Nico Schlotterbeck. The visitors, meanwhile, couldn't open their scoring even after having better possession (58%) and pass accuracy (90%) in the first leg.

Fans took it to social media and made posts expressing their excitement, doubts, and confidence about the lineups for the second leg on Tuesday, May 7. Here is a collection of reaction posts from X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Now we wait for Sancho masterclass"

Another fan wrote:

"Let’s be honest Psg are smoking Dortmund 4"

Another added:

"No matter what PSG is going home"

"mbappe at LW.....Yeah its over lmao.... $GENAI $SOL," said another fan.

One user posted:

"Pray for Dortmund"

Another said:

"Sancho is ghosting today. Bookmark this."

"If PSG play well, they'll go through, but if they don't, then Dortmund will go through to the finals," wrote another user.

One account wrote:

"Sancho and Sabitzer master class incoming"

"Okay psg is cooked," wrote another account.

While another said:

"Yeahhhhh goodbye BVB cause Mbappe will cause problems as a LW"

Borussia Dortmund claimed one Champions League trophy back in 1996-97 while Paris Saint-Germain are yet to win their first one.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho emulated Lionel Messi's feat in UCL first-leg semi-final against PSG

Jadon Sancho didn't make any goal contributions in the first leg of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Borussia Dortmund man became the first Englishman to complete at least 12 tackles in a Champions League clash. He is also the first player to do so in the semis since Lionel Messi registered 16 tackles against Manchester United in 2008.

United legend Rio Ferdinand was highly impressed with Sancho's performance in the first leg and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am not really one for stats but I have got a good one here. In 45 minutes, Jadon Sancho has completed more dribbles (seven) than he did in any of his 58 appearances for Man United. That is a man with confidence."

The 24-year-old winger started his senior career as part of the reserve team of Borussia Dortmund for a year and then featured for the first team in 2017. He then made the move to Manchester United in 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million.

Following a dispute with manager Erik ten Hag in 2023, Jadon Sancho returned to his former club in January on loan for the rest of the 2023–24 season.