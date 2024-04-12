"One of the best defenders in the world right now" - Xavi heaps praises on 25-year-old Barcelona defender

Barcelona boss Xavi has waxed lyrical about Jules Kounde amid an impressive run of form for the French defender.

Kounde has starred for Barca as of late amid the La Liga giants' upturn in form since the turn of the year. He did an excellent job keeping compatriot Kylian Mbappe quiet at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10).

Barcelona beat PSG 3-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Kounde played at right-back and was key in that victory, making five clearances, winning seven of nine ground duels, and finding his man with six of eight long ball attempts.

Kounde has appeared 39 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and four assists. He's played 20 of those games at centre-back, helping the Blaugrana keep seven clean sheets.

Xavi heralded the 26-cap France international off the back of his exploits in Paris. The Spanish coach labeled him as one of the world's best defenders (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He was one of the transfers that I asked for. He’s one of the best defenders in the world right now. Stopping Mbappe was a collective effort. Kounde did amazing against Mbappe but Lamine [Yamal] also helped him a lot."

Kounde joined Barcelona from La Liga side Sevilla in July 2022 for €50 million. The Catalan giants reportedly beat Chelsea to his signature and have reaped the rewards as he's been excelling as of late.

Jules Kounde is reportedly set to stay at Barcelona amid talk of a PSG move

PSG aren't prioritizing a move for Jules Kounde.

Kounde's future has been the subject of speculation despite his impressive performances. Barcelona are expected to cash in on several first-team stars this summer as they look to improve their financial situation.

The French defender has three years left on his contract and valued at €50 million, per Transfermarkt. This type of fee could help the Catalan giants in their attempts to sort their financial issues. PSG have been touted as potential suitors for Kounde but it appears the Ligue 1 giants aren't pursuing him.

Diario Sport (via Football Espana) reports that PSG aren't interested in the Frenchman. There had been suggestions that the former Bordeaux centre-back was a target as the Parisiain hierarchy look set to bolster their squad for next season.

However, Kounde and his fellow defender Hector Fort, 17, aren't viewed as priorities at the Parc des Princes. They are eyeing Frenkie de Jong to add more creativity to Luis Enrique's midfield.

