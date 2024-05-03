“One is intimidated at first, has shame, but it’s incredible” - Inter Miami star sheds light on playing with Lionel Messi 

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Marcelo 'Chelo' Weigandt spoke about his experience playing with the Argentina legend ahead of his side's MLS clash with New York Red Bulls on Saturday (May 4).

Speaking to the media before the training session on Thursday, Weigandt said it was 'extraordinary' to play alongside Messi. The defender also hails from Argentina and joined Inter Miami on loan from Boca Juniors in March 2024.

"Honestly it's been extraordinary [playing with Messi], Leo is very humble and simple. He's a great person, and compliments the team well. He talks to us to inspire us. It's something so nice, that someone so important notices every detail of the group and the club, he makes us more professional," Weigandt said (via ESPN).

Weigandt also talked about what he had learnt from the Barcelona legend. He revealed Messi taught him to stay grounded, adding:

"He's taught me to have my feet on the ground. He's a person you can talk to, and get advice from. He helps. One is intimidated at first, has shame, but in the day-to-day, it's incredible."

Inter Miami is currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 21 points. They will clash against New York Red Bulls on Saturday and it remains to be seen if we'll witness some Lionel Messi magic on the pitch once again.

Weigandt explained how if Lionel Messi is in the team, the opponent treats it as a 'final'

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Marcelo Weigandt also explained Lionel Messi's impact on the opposition. He claimed that with Messi in the team, every opponent treats the match like a final. He said:

"We expect them to play the same intense way. When we have Leo, every team plays against us like it were a final. And we have to play every game like it's a final to try if we want to achieve what we aspire to. But the team looks good, we're happy and we work hard throughout the week."

Inter Miami last played against New York Red Bulls on March 23 but lost the match 4-0 without La Pulga on the pitch. Messi was not part of the Herons' squad in the match due to a right hamstring injury which kept him off the pitch until April 6.

However, Lionel Messi will be available to start the match on Saturday. Weigandt said the World Cup winner could be used as a false 9 due to his incredible goal-scoring ability.

"We've talked about [Messi playing as a No. 9] and I think recuperating Leo in those points of the pitch is a great point for us. Beyond being the greatest player in the world, he's a great goal scorer. So, we need to try to find him in different phases of the game. If he participates in every part of our attack, we have more opportunities," he concluded.

Lionel Messi has 11 goals and six assists to his credit in the current season for Inter Miami in 10 appearances across all competitions. He scored two goals and provided one assist in Inter Miami's last match against New England on April 28.