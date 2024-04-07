“Only one club that was missing” - Ex-Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil names club he wished he played for in his career

On Friday, April 5, former German attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil shared a social media post in which he thanked all the clubs he was part of in his career. However, he also mentioned that Serie A club Juventus was the only club he wished he could have added to the list. Mesut Ozil wrote:

"Proud of my career and all the amazing clubs I've had the privilege to play for - only one club that was missing: My Italian love @Juventus 🤍🖤 - 🎶 Juve, storia di un grande amore 🎶😁 #M10 #ForzaJuve 0🇮🇹"

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 and continued with the club till 2021. During his tenure with the Gunners, he won the FA Cup four times (2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, and 2019–20) and the 2015 FA Community Shield.

Mesut Ozil started his senior career with the reserve team of German association football club FC Schalke 04 in 2005 before moving to Schalke 04 the following year and continued there till 2008.

He played for Werder Bremen from 2008 to 2010 and then transferred to Real Madrid for three years. At Los Blancos, Ozil won the 2011–12 La Liga, the 2010–11 Copa del Rey, and the 2012 Supercopa de España.

In 2021, the 35-year-old joined the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe. His last club was İstanbul Başakşehir, where he stayed from 2022 to 2023.

Mesut Ozil scored 44 goals and provided 78 assists in 254 appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League quarter-final

On Tuesday, April 9, Arsenal will face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The last time the Gunners made it to the quarter-finals was in 2009–10. The club has never claimed the league title.

The closest the Gunners have gotten to winning the Champions League is when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the final of the 2005–06 season.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 71 points in 31 matches. In the last five matches, they have one draw and four wins. The Gunners play Aston Villa next in the league on April 14.

