PSG ambassador admits Kylian Mbappe could leave the club if they win Champions League 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ambassador Youri Djorkaeff believes Kylian Mbappe could leave the French giants if they clinch the Champions League trophy next season.

The 52-year-old conceded that Mbappe, whose transfer speculation often pervades the back pages, may look for a new challenge in a bid to claim various honours across Europe's top leagues.

Openly admitting that he does not see Mbappe remaining at the Parc des Princes for 10 years due to his age and appetite to win, the PSG ambassador hinted at a possible big-money departure.

He also claimed that Mbappe could leave the Ligue 1 champions without winning the UCL. Thus far, it is widely believed that either Real Madrid or Liverpool could cash in on the French sensation.

If Mbappe wins UCL, he could sign for a big club: PSG ambassador

Mbappe has attracted interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid among other major clubs in Europe.

Mbappe signed for PSG in 2017 and has grown into one of the finest forwards in the world.

The youngster initially joined on a loan deal before PSG decided to dish out £166 million for his signature. Mbappe has already amassed a tally of 96 goals for his club in 130 matches.

He won the World Cup with France in 2018 and has pretty much won it all with PSG, barring the coveted UCL. Having conquered his home nation, Mbappe might set out on a new adventure in the coming years.

PSG's Djorkaeff stated the same:

"Mbappe will always have an opportunity because he's young right now. I don't see him staying at PSG for the next 10 years. His ambition is to win titles in different countries."

He further remarked:

"Last year, he (Mbappe) had a great chance to win the UCL but sadly, fell short in the final. This season he will have the opportunity again and if he wins it, he could then sign for a big club in the summer and everyone will be happy."

According to Djorkaeff, Mbappe may leave even if PSG do not win the UCL. He concluded:

"It might be a regret for him, but we can't blame the failure of a club on a single player."

Mbappe's contract expires in June 2022, which means he does have time to think about his long-term future at PSG.

Recent reports have suggested the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool have the financial muscle to tempt the player and his club, although no team has launched a bid or held advanced talks.

Mbappe will definitely experience a more challenging career in England or Spain. The brand of football, competition and unpredictability in these leagues could not just offer new opportunities but also hone Mbappe's all-round game.

Mbappe, who has already netted six goals this campaign, will travel to Turkey with PSG with to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.