Paul Parker names outfield position Andre Onana will be ‘much better’ in playing rather than being Manchester United goalkeeper

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has aimed a serious dig at Andre Onana, amid the latter's poor performances of late. The Cameroon international was left out of the Red Devils' squad for their latest Premier League outing against Newcastle United on Sunday, April 13.

This decision came after Onana's miserable game against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on April 10, which ended 2-2. Speaking ahead of the second leg, Parker told SPORTbible:

"I just don’t see Onana as a very natural goalkeeper, he doesn’t have very good hands and would be much better off at right back I’m sure."

"For shots, he doesn’t move his feet to get into positions, and dives very weirdly with weak hands. He looks like when a goalkeeper has been sent off and a centre half has to go in between the sticks!"

He added:

"(Nemanja) Matic said in his press conference what many Premier League pundits wouldn’t say. But many of us have been saying for ages that he is not good enough to be Manchester United’s number one, but they’ll all say it now."

"Matic came out and gave an opinion Onana and was met with the absolute truth as he cost [Manchester] United in that game."

The second leg of this tie is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at Old Trafford. Altay Bayindir is likely to fill in for Onana if the former Ajax goalkeeper does not feature in this tie.

Ruben Amorim responds to whether Manchester United need to buy a new goalkeeper in the summer

Manchester United manager Rubem Amorim was asked whether the Red Devils will buy a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, amid Andre Onana's poor performances.

The Portuguese tactician failed to provide a clear answer and said that the club must look to help the shot-stopper improve. Responding to this query, Amorim said (via The Guardian):

"We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad."

"We need to improve every position on the field. Goalkeeper is the same; we can work with Andre. Andre Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. Altay the same with Fenerbahce. We have some seasons where we are underperforming.”

Onana joined Manchester United in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan for a reported fee of €50.20 million. He's made 43 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

