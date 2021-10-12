"Paul Pogba doesn't know what he wants to do" - Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United have offered the superstar a new contract but he has 'not answered yet'

In a recent video, popular journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed how Paul Pogba is uncertain about his future at Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paul Pogba has a contract extension proposal on the table from Manchester United since last July. Long-term new deal and increased salary. 🔴 #MUFC …but there’s NO final answer yet from Pogba side and his agent Raiola. Man Utd are waiting for his decision - pushing for months. Paul Pogba has a contract extension proposal on the table from Manchester United since last July. Long-term new deal and increased salary. 🔴 #MUFC…but there’s NO final answer yet from Pogba side and his agent Raiola. Man Utd are waiting for his decision - pushing for months. https://t.co/q3rWnOKd92

Romano reiterated how The Red Devils offered him a contract earlier this year. The board offered him a new contract in July, but Pogba hasn't signed it yet, as he doesn't know what he wants to do.

Paul Pogba's contract ends in June 2022 and will leave as a free agent unless a deal is agreed upon.

The French midfielder has been pretty vocal about his stance on the subject. He has stated how happy he is at Manchester United and will decide his future in the summer of next year.

On the flip side, he iterated after the semi-finals of the Nations League that he's close friends with Paulo Dybala and loves it whenever he's in Turin. While this doesn't necessarily allude towards something substantial, it reveals Paul Pogba isn't averse to making a move to the Bianconeri. The Frenchman has been linked to several teams, including PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Pogba has been an important player for Manchester United and has already registered seven assists. But another year without silverware might drive him to scout for greener pastures.

Paul Scholes reveals a condition for Paul Pogba's new Manchester United contract

The former Manchester United midfielder stated how the Red Devils need to try and keep Paul Pogba at Manchester United. The 28-year-old's consistency has been a matter of much debate ever since he made the move to Old Trafford.

He has been exceptional for his national team, but has struggled at club level. Despite registering seven assists already, he has looked devoid of any creativity in his last few games.

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have been looking for a defensive midfielder for as long as fans can remember. United had to let go of transfer pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga and Saúl Ñíguez to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 has who has scored five goals in six appearances for the club this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged the board to try to sign Federico Chiesa. The two spent a lot of time together in Turin, and the latter was able to leave a lasting impression on the Portuguese prodigy.

However, the Italian national is currently dabbling between a complicated relationship between Juventus and Florentina. A move to United seems like a pipe dream.

Paul Pogba's departure will imprint an enormous question mark on Manchester United's midfield, which has already looked colorless on numerous occasions.

