Pep Guardiola makes emphatic claim when asked if PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will join Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe hinting that Real Madrid are his ideal destination.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Mbappe has been transfer listed by the Parisians after submitting a letter to the Ligue 1 giants. The letter signaled his intentions not to extend his contract beyond its 2024 expiration, a decision that has infuriated the French outfit.

Real Madrid are positioned as favorites to sign the 24-year-old after missing out on him last year. Guardiola has now essentially ruled Manchester City out of a pursuit for the PSG forward. He said (via Romano):

“We will not sign Kylian Mbappé, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go."

Guardiola isn't in need of a new striker after luring Erling Haaland to the Etihad last summer. The Norweigan has adapted to life at Manchester City with ease, scoring 52 goals in 53 games across competitions this past season.

Mbappe's situation at the Parc des Princes is an intriguing one as he is continuously insisting that he intends to stay for next season. However, Romano claims either he extends his contract or he will be sold this summer.

Madrid are reportedly weighing up a €200 million offer for the Frenchman. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is eager to sign the forward as Karim Benzema's replacement. He bagged 41 goals in 43 games this past season.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen tips PSG's Mbappe to become a better player than Manchester City' Haaland

The attacking duo look set to dominate European football.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen backed PSG striker Mbappe to become a better player than Haaland in 2021. The latter was playing for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at the time.

Owen lauded both forwards but admitted he found the Frenchman more entertaining to watch. However, he did claim that the Norweigan would go on to score more goals, telling BT Sport:

"Mbappe is beautiful to watch, and I’d love to see him playing in my team every week. I think Mbappe could go on to become a way better player. But Haaland will probably score more goals in his career."

The French striker has been PSG's protagonist for several years. He has scored 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 matches. The young forward has already won the FIFA World Cup with France, doing so in 2018. He also won the Golden Boot in last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Haaland has been irrepressible this past season for Manchester City. He was also superb during his time at Dortmund, managing 86 goals and 23 assists in 89 matches. He has been key in Guardiola's side's treble success this season, winning the Champions League (12) and Premier League (36) Golden Boot awards.

Poll : 0 votes