Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Manchester City-Wolves clash

Manchester City play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on May 4 at Etihad Stadium. Ahead of the clash, Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on striker Erling Haaland. The striker suffered a muscle injury in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid on April 17.

Following that the 23-year-old Norwegian missed the FA Cup semi-final victory against Chelsea. He was also absent in their 4-0 win away against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. He returned to the pitch in the 62nd minute replacing Jack Grealish and netted a goal in the 71st minute against Nottingham Forest on April 28.

Prior to the clash against Wolves, the Manchester City boss mentioned that Erling Haaland is ready for the game and said (via GOAL):

"Yes. When everybody is fit they have to be ready. I don't know tomorrow, of course, I have doubts about one or two players. But the rest of the gameplan, what I want to do, I see the last games for Wolves. But he's ready."

Guardiola also provided positive updates about the return of Phil Foden, Ederson, and Ruben Dias, saying:

"Phil Foden and Ruben Dias are okay. (Ederson’s injury) looked worse than it is. He trained yesterday and feels good. He could be back against Wolves."

After their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City will be aiming to win the Premier League. They also have the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 25 to bag some silverware for the season.

Manchester City's current standing in the Premier League

Manchester City are second on the Premier League table with 79 points. They are one point behind table-toppers Arsenal and have played one match less than the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola's squad will likely need to secure wins in all of the remaining four league matches to claim the title. The Spanish manager took their Champions League exit in a positive way as the team got an unexpected midweek break from consecutive matches. He said:

"Good, days off, three really good training sessions. They always train really good. More fresh in the mind, tactics, little details. That is the stage, not much to talk about tactics. Fresh legs, minds, ready for the game for tomorrow."

So far, Manchester City have won seven Premier League titles among which they won five during Pep Guardiola's tenure. They are aiming to become the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row this season.