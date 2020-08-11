Jamie O'Hara believes that Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is the best young player in the Premier League, and added that the midfielder could go on to captain his country.

The former England youth international, in awe of the Manchester City man, hailed him for his exploits this season on the big stage. He made bold yet convincing remarks on the youngster, tipping him to become the captain of his national team.

Foden has drawn comparisons with David Silva and is widely recognised as the heir to his throne, but O'Hara is confident the 20-year-old will surpass the Spaniard's legacy at Manchester City.

Lastly, O'Hara compared Foden to the current crop of young English talent such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, and added that Foden is already better than all of them.

"He will be England's best player" - O'Hara on the Manchester City wonderkid

Phil Foden is widely heralded as the heir to David Silva's throne at Manchester City

After a couple of years warming the benches in the senior squad, Foden finally received his chances under Pep Guardiola this season.

It would be fair to say that the youngster couldn't have grabbed the opportunity in a better way, as the Manchester City man returned eight goals and nine assists from 38 games.

What caught the eye more than any other attribute was his adaptability in different positions against a wide range of oppositions. Foden can play on either side of the midfield three, while Manchester City boss Guardiola has also slotted him on the wing at times.

Phil Foden becomes the first player born in the 2000s to score a Premier League goal for Man City!



ONE OF THEIR OWN.



via @OptaJoe pic.twitter.com/glUDSQKkXK — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 20, 2019

A goal against English champions Liverpool, followed up with a stupendous display against Real Madrid in a tense round-of-16 UCL clash, only illustrated Foden's potential and maturity.

O'Hara made some big remarks on the youngster while lavishing praise on him, as he went on to claim:

“I think he’s he’s a potential future England captain. For me, he’s going to be one of the best players we’ve ever seen play for England. We talk about David Silva, a Manchester City legend in terms of what he’s done, but he went to the club when he was established as a finished article."

He continued:

For me, Phil Foden is going to be way better than Silva at Manchester City. He’s doing it already against Real Madrid and he’s still only a kid.”

Foden put forth a masterful display for Manchester City against Real Madrid

Foden has learnt from the best in Guardiola, but is yet to receive a national call-up like some of his peers. Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all featured under Gareth Southgate.

It is only a matter of time until the Manchester City talent receives a dream call-up, and O'Hara feels Foden is already better than the likes of Rashford and Greenwood.

Wish the fans were here for this one. Big performance. Big win!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/nrYCeYe2P2 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) August 7, 2020

“Everyone’s talking about Greenwood, Rashford and all these great young players, but Foden is the best player. He will be England’s best player. Play him anywhere he wants to play. I think he can play anywhere,” he concluded.

Foden will be in action for Manchester City when they take on OL Lyon in the Champions League quarterfinals on August 15.

