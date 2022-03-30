"Prefer to sign players who give their lives for Barcelona" - Joan Laporta's advisor accuses PSG attacker Neymar of chasing money 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta's advisor has launched a staunch attack on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar, accusing the Brazilian of chasing money.

The 30-year-old left the club in unceremonious circumstances in August 2017 for a huge €222 million, a world record fee. Just two years into his stint at the Parc des Princes, though, Neymar wanted to return to the Blaugrana, but the PSG's Qatari owners declined him the opportunity to leave.

Enric Masip, the advisor to Barcelona president Laporta, has commented on the winger's decision to move clubs. He told Rondeando TV in a damning interview (via Le10Sport):

"For me, Neymar has always proven that he chooses the team that gives him the most money. That's why we prefer to sign players who would give their lives for Barça. Even if they have less talent."

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums El Mundo have revealed the signing of Neymar has cost PSG €489.2m, with a gross annual wage of €43.3m which will rise to €50.6m from next year.



Neymar has only played 71 of a possible 156 Ligue 1 games since signing... (around 45%). El Mundo have revealed the signing of Neymar has cost PSG €489.2m, with a gross annual wage of €43.3m which will rise to €50.6m from next year. Neymar has only played 71 of a possible 156 Ligue 1 games since signing... (around 45%). https://t.co/EKiR5ejNQn

Neymar currently earns more than any other PSG player, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He takes home £3.4 million per month (per TalkSPORT).

Much has been said about the Brazilian's decision to leave Barcelona for the Parisians in 2017, with the player seemingly trying to escape the shadow of Messi. However, the Argentine joined his former Blaugrana teammate in Paris last summer.

Despite Barcelona's rejection, could Neymar leave PSG?

A move may be on the cards for the Brazilian.

The former Santos FC forward was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful along with Lionel Messi during PSG's recent 3-0 victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Neymar was part of the Paris side that capitulated in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid. The visitors led 2-0 on aggregate in the second leg with 29 minutes to go before a Karim Benzema 17-minute hat-trick turned the tie on its head.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes 😳 https://t.co/KRyaHTJLLk

It has been a turbulent time for the Brazilian lately, with headlines scrutinising the forward. RMC Sport (via Marca) has reported that Neymar turns up to training in an unfit state and even went as far to say that he appears drunk.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



"Neymar is a problem for PSG. He does not train anymore. He arrives every morning almost drunk."



Daniel Riolo (RMCSport) 🗣"Neymar is a problem for PSG. He does not train anymore. He arrives every morning almost drunk." Daniel Riolo (RMCSport) 🗣"Neymar is a problem for PSG. He does not train anymore. He arrives every morning almost drunk."😳😳😳 https://t.co/rirenIsZrX

He has been linked with a departure from the Parisians despite only signing a new contract with the club last May. According to Fichajes (via DailyMail), the forward is a target for Premier League duo Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Both have the budget to offer the former Barcelona striker a bumper deal. However, given his current portrayal in the French media, the two Premier League could opt to look elsewhere. Either way, Neymar's stint at PSG continues to attract criticism, so a move away could be best for the player.

