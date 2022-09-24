PSG approach former player to explore possible free transfer: Reports

According to calciomercato, as reported by Football Italia, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be on course for a return to his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Rabiot joined Juventus from the French club in 2019. He has made 133 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring only six goals and providing six assists.

However, his contract is set to expire next summer. He currently earns €7.5 million per season in Italy. Juventus are unwilling to renew the player's contract.

Hence, the French star might look for options elsewhere as he will be available on a free transfer.

Rabiot was targeted by Manchester United during the summer transfer window at the start of the season. That said, the move didn't materialize as both parties couldn't agree on personal terms.

PSG are now a real possibility as Rabiot's next club. He spent seven seasons with the Parisians during his first stint. He was a crucial cog in the team and made 227 appearances for them, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi opens lid on his time in France

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a good start with PSG this season. The Argentine maestro has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 11 games across all competitions.

However, he endured a difficult time during his first season in the French capital, scoring only 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games.

Messi scored twice as Argentina defeated Honduras 3-0 on September 24. Following the match, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened up on how he is slowly getting accustomed to life at PSG. Here's what he said (via GOAL):

"I feel good, different from last year and I knew it was going to be like that. Last year, as I've already said, I had a bad time. I never finished finding myself, but this year is different."

He further added:

"I've arrived with a different head, more accommodated to the club, to the dressing room, to the game, to my teammates. The truth is I feel very good and I'm enjoying myself again."

