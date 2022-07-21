PSG attacker has no intention of leaving amid interest from Jose Mourinho's AS Roma: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-forward Mauro Icardi has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements at the club, but is adamant on staying put. Foot Mercato reported that Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been in touch with Luis Campos regarding a possible move for the Argentine. However, Icardi wants to stay at the club.

Football advisor Campos and new manager Christophe Galtier do not consider Icardi an important part of their project for PSG. They are ready to part ways with him.

The 29-year-old has traveled to Japan for the French outfit's pre-season tour but knows well that his time is coming to an end.

He made a substitute appearance at the hour-mark in their first pre-season friendly game against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on July 21. The game ended 2-1 in the favor of PSG.

Galtier is inclined towards giving opportunities to youth and making an exciting team, which is not great news for Icardi.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Roma have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi, however, the player does not want to leave PSG.



(Source: Roma have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi, however, the player does not want to leave PSG.(Source: @footmercato 🚨 Roma have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi, however, the player does not want to leave PSG.(Source: @footmercato) https://t.co/CGjnty1ZK9

Attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga, 20, is set to present competition for the Argentine in the squad. He impressed against the Japanese side and also got on the scoresheet.

The former Inter Milan striker will be pushed further down the pecking order by new loan signing Hugo Ekitike. Both Campos and Galtier pushed to sign the youngster from Reims.

Uniting with Mourinho at Roma does not look like a bad option for Icardi at this stage. However, it does not look like the PSG outcast is upset by the fact that he will not be getting on-field action.

With his €12 million-per-year salary, Icardi is more than happy to see through his contract at the Parc des Princes, which runs until 2024. The Argentine will have to lower his salary to join Roma if it happens.

Hence, PSG might be forced to deal with this issue differently because Icardi is not going to make this easy for them by any means.

In his three-year spell with the French giants, the 29-year old has scored 38 goals in 92 appearances across all competitions.

PSG engaged in tug of war with AC Milan for Portuguese international

After having impressed with Portugal at the Euros last year, Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is expected to be on the move this summer. President Olivier Letang, in a a statement to Le 11 HDF (via Fabrizio Romano) said:

"Renato Sanches will leave this summer. It will be Paris or Milan, two big and huge possibilities for Renato. We have still no full agreement with any club—it will be confidential."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Renato Sanches will accept AC Milan's offer if no agreement is reached within 48 hours between PSG and Lille.



(Source: Renato Sanches will accept AC Milan's offer if no agreement is reached within 48 hours between PSG and Lille.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Renato Sanches will accept AC Milan's offer if no agreement is reached within 48 hours between PSG and Lille. 🇵🇹(Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/cKRytAzfV2

The 24-year-old has impressed with his abilities as a box-to-box midfielder. He drives his team forward on every possible occasion and is also effective without the ball in carrying out his defensive duties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far