"PSG is not the club he needs" - Didier Drogba urges Manchester United and Chelsea target to snub potential move to the Ligue 1 side

Didier Drogba has advised Manchester United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen to avoid joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has lit up Serie A and the UEFA Champions League this season. He joined the Gli Azzurri in July 2020 from Lille for a club-record fee of €70 million plus add-ons.

He had a relatively moderate first two seasons at the club, scoring 24 goals in 51 appearances. However, this season he has exploded into form and has already accumulated 26 goals and five assists in 31 appearances.

Osimhen is on track to help Napoli win the Serie A title this season, and they are currently first with 75 points, 14 ahead of second-placed Lazio. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League last night against AC Milan (April 18) though. The forward, however, is being monitored by the likes of PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba believes that the French champions aren't the right club for Osimhen to progress in. He spoke to Canal+:

"If he is really in the sights of a club like PSG, it shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is having. But, PSG is not the club he needs to continue his progress."

There is no doubt the 24-year-old could make an impact at any of PSG, Manchester United, or Chelsea with the form he is in right now.

However, Drogba believes Les Parisiens isn't the right choice for Osimen. While Neymar is currently injured, the Nigerian may struggle to get game time ahead of the infamous trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.

Similarly, Chelsea signed Christopher Nkunku on a pre-contract deal from RB Leipzig. Nkunku will rival the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, which would mean less game time for Osimhen.

The best option for the Napoli forward would perhaps be Manchester United. Wout Weghorst has failed to impress the Old Trafford faithful in his loan spell so far. Moreover, with Anthony Martial just coming back from injury, Osimhen could potentially blossom under Erik ten Hag next season.

Recall what Manchester United and Chelsea target said in 2019 after being linked to PSG

Les Parisiens conveyed their interest in Victor Osimhen back in 2019 as well when he featured for Belgian side Charleroi, on loan from Wolfsburg.

After being informed that the likes of PSG and AC Milan, he responded to Sport Nigeria (via OneFootball):

"I want to believe it is down to my mentality as a person and a professional. And with the help of God I will keep pushing harder and I know more teams are going to come, I hope to make the right choice. I would say to the set back I experienced, I count it as joy."

He did end up making a stellar choice at Napoli a year later, where he would make a name for himself. The Manchester United and Chelsea target features next for Napoli against Juventus away in Serie A on April 23.

Poll : 0 votes