PSG fans go wild as Lionel Messi lands in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have gone wild as Lionel Messi has finally landed in the French capital to complete his free transfer from FC Barcelona.

In a video tweeted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is seen waving at PSG fans who have all gathered in numbers at the Paris airport to welcome their latest superstar.

Leo Messi with Paris Saint-Germain fans at the airport. Celebration time after official announcement. 🇫🇷🌟 #PSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/4Zu4V6wS7D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

In the video clip, Lionel Messi is also seen wearing a t-shirt with the word "Paris" written on it showing the love towards his new club. PSG fans have been waiting at the airport for hours to catch a glimpse of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The city of Paris is caught in Lionel Messi's fever. Yesterday, thousands of fans waited outside PSG's home stadium, the Parc des Princes, in anticipation of seeing their new signing. However, the 34-year-old forward landed today to complete his move to the Ligue 1 giants.

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to PSG is widely considered to be the biggest transfer in football history. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a free agent for over a month after Barcelona failed to offer their captain a new deal due to financial difficulties at the club.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

PSG have already tweeted a teaser video on Lionel Messi's arrival

PSG already have their fans excited after tweeting out a teaser video confirming the immediate signing of Lionel Messi.

The official PSG Twitter page tweeted a mere 13 second video which provides various clues about the signing of Lionel Messi. In the video, six Ballon d'Or trophies are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower depicting the six Ballon d'Ors Lionel Messi has won in his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal with PSG with an option to extend it by another year, until the summer of 2024. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old is set to earn around €35 million after tax deductions, which excludes bonuses and add-ons Messi will earn through individual achievements whilst at PSG.

Messi is set to reunite with his old teammate and friend Neymar at PSG. Neymar himself shared an Instagram story of a video showcasing himself and Lionel Messi during their time in Barcelona with the caption:

“Back together”

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Ranking the 5 favorites for the UEFA Champions League this season (2021-22)

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Nived Zenith