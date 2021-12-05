PSG could launch £30 million bid for Premier League defender: Reports

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2022 summer transfer window.

According to the Sunday Express, Spanish club Atletico Madrid and the Premier League's Crystal Palace are also in the race to sign the 20-year-old defender.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger Crystal Palace are battling with Atletico Madrid & PSG for the signature of Angers left-back Rayan Ait Nouri.



(Via: Sunday Express) Crystal Palace are battling with Atletico Madrid & PSG for the signature of Angers left-back Rayan Ait Nouri. (Via: Sunday Express) https://t.co/QpbRnxuh0c

The Sun has reported that the Ligue 1 leaders have made a £30 million bid for the French left-back. The 20-year-old young prodigy has received attention from a number of other big clubs as well. He joined Wolves on a permanent transfer after a year-long loan spell at the West Midlands club. They paid £10m to sign him from Angers.

According to reports, Rayan has a 50% sell-on clause in his new contract. He put up a good showing against Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Saturday. He managed to keep Salah in check throughout the course of the game.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Rayan Aït Nouri vs Liverpool



32 passes

66% pass accuracy

1 shot

2/2 successful dribbles

8 tackles won

2 clearances

11/12 duels won



No points for Wolves but it was a fantastic performance against Mohamed Salah! 🐺 Rayan Aït Nouri vs Liverpool32 passes66% pass accuracy1 shot2/2 successful dribbles8 tackles won2 clearances11/12 duels wonNo points for Wolves but it was a fantastic performance against Mohamed Salah! 🐺 https://t.co/bfyud3L0vK

Despite a brilliant defensive effort by Wolves, Origi scored an injury-time goal in the second half to help Liverpool collect all three points. The Reds have toppled Chelsea and now sit second in the league table. Manchester City thrashed Watford 3-1 to go top of the table last night.

PSG are looking to beef up their defense to conquer Europe

The French club have conceded 16 goals in the Ligue 1 season so far. They are second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City. They have managed to keep only one clean sheet in five Champions League games this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in their last European outing.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to beef up his team's defensive capabilities to contain the high number of goals being conceded across tournaments. PSG have signed former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. But the Spanish legend has only managed to play one game for the Paris-based club due to his injury crisis.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pochettino is under immense pressure to deliver more than just domestic success in Paris. However, injuries to key players and Lionel Messi's below par performances are adding more to his worries. Hence, PSG are pursuing further signings like that of Nouri from Wolves to add depth to their squad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy