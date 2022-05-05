Paris Saint-Germain linked with potential move for €45 million-rated Barcelona target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could make life difficult for Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window as the two European giants look for defensive reinforcements.

Barcelona are interested in pursuing a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. However, they could have to fend off interest from PSG to secure a deal. Il Mattino (via Paris Fans) reports that the French giants are also keeping tabs on the 30-year-old.

Sergio Ramos has rarely featured throughout the season and has had to deal with his share of injuries. At 36, it will be difficult to rely on him to feature consistently throughout the season, even if he remains at PSG for another year.

Presnel Kimpembe, meanwhile, has been on Chelsea's radar, among other names, as reported by Goal. The Blues will themselves try to add at least a couple of centre-backs to their ranks.

Hence, the Ligue 1 champions have turned their attention to the Barcelona target. Xavi Hernandez will get rid of the deadwood in the summer and Sport reported, via Tribal Football, that the likes of Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Oscar Mingueza are all expected to leave.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Kalidou Koulibaly against Sassuolo:



75 Touches

1 Goal

57 Passes

88% Pass Accuracy

2/3 Long Balls

1/1 Dribbles

2/2 Aerial Duels

2/5 Ground Duels

3 Clearances

1 Tackle

1 Interception



He’s the boss. Kalidou Koulibaly against Sassuolo:75 Touches1 Goal57 Passes88% Pass Accuracy2/3 Long Balls1/1 Dribbles2/2 Aerial Duels2/5 Ground Duels3 Clearances1 Tackle1 InterceptionHe’s the boss. #Napoli #Napoli Sassuolo 🇸🇳 Kalidou Koulibaly against Sassuolo: 🔘 75 Touches 🔘 1 Goal 🔘 57 Passes 🔘 88% Pass Accuracy 🔘 2/3 Long Balls 🔘 1/1 Dribbles 🔘 2/2 Aerial Duels🔘 2/5 Ground Duels🔘 3 Clearances🔘 1 Tackle🔘 1 Interception He’s the boss. #Napoli #NapoliSassuolo https://t.co/26rGFgPUwW

Koulibaly will be a very reliable and commanding player at the heart of defense for Xavi's side. The Italian outlet believes that the Serie A club will demand around €45m for the Senegal international, which is also his market value as listed on Transfermarkt.

The centre-back's contract expires in 2023 and Napoli could try to cash in on him this summer. However, the club have also offered Koulibaly a contract extension which is expected to lower his wages from €3.5 million per season to €3 million per season.

PSG want the Barcelona winger to respond quickly to their offer

The Parisians could hurt the Catalans in the attacking department too, as they try to step up their efforts to sign Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer and is still undecided on his future. The Ligue 1 giants are believed to have tabled an offer worth €17 million net per season and want Dembele to respond quickly to it.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona have decided not to buy Adama Traoré at the end of the season!



The club will instead prioritise the extension of Ousmane Dembélé and the signing of Raphinha from Leeds.



(Source: Barcelona have decided not to buy Adama Traoré at the end of the season!The club will instead prioritise the extension of Ousmane Dembélé and the signing of Raphinha from Leeds.(Source: @ferrancorreas 🚨 Barcelona have decided not to buy Adama Traoré at the end of the season! ❌ The club will instead prioritise the extension of Ousmane Dembélé and the signing of Raphinha from Leeds.(Source: @ferrancorreas) https://t.co/C5OxTRPqBE

The Barcelona winger wants to continue at Camp Nou amidst interest from PSG but is well aware that the Spanish side will be unable to match their offer. It remains to be seen whether the 24-year old will continue to play under Xavi Hernandez for a lesser pay or move to his native land.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat