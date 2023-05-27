PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool ready to bid €30m for 23-year-old defender: Reports

Inter Milan-linked target Perr Schuurs has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three European powerhouses in PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool as reported by Tuttosport.

The Torino centre-back has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A this season, after a brilliant debut campaign.

Recall that the Turin-based club secured a €9 million move for Schuurs last summer, to secure his services from Dutch side Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #transfers



The transfer fee is €9m guaranteed, up to €11.3M due to variables. Official, confirmed. Perr Schuurs has left Ajax to join Serie A side Torino on permanent deal.The transfer fee is €9m guaranteed, up to €11.3M due to variables. Official, confirmed. Perr Schuurs has left Ajax to join Serie A side Torino on permanent deal. 🔴🤝 #transfersThe transfer fee is €9m guaranteed, up to €11.3M due to variables. https://t.co/HHIOaRcP38

The 23-year-old has since gone on to be an integral part of Torino's first team this season, making well up to 31 appearances across all competitions.

His defensive contributions have also been a major highlight of his game with the Granata this season, thus helping his side keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

As such, Schuurs' form is believed to be attracting interest from a couple of clubs, including fellow Serie A club side Inter Milan.

The Nerrazuri's are reportedly keen on signing the 23-year-old center-back this summer, as he has been identified as a possible replacement for Stefan de Vrij, whose current contract is expected to expire next month.

However, Inter Milan aren't expected to have a free run at the signature of Schuurs, as the Dutchman is also on the radar of the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are all expected to lodge €30m bids for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs. (Tuttosport) Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are all expected to lodge €30m bids for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs. (Tuttosport)

The Dutchman, however, did spark transfer speculations earlier this month. He was pictured in attendance alongside his agent George Gardi, during Inter Milan's 1-0 second-leg UEFA Champions League victory against AC Milan at the San Siro.

While Tirino themselves are reportedly coy about losing their key defender this summer after just one season, it is believed that a transfer offer in excess of €30 million could test their resolve.

It's left to be seen as to whether or not Inter Milan will succeed in securing the services of Schuurs this summer, they would however, face strong competition from the likes of PSG, United and Liverpool.

What are Perr Schuurs' chances at PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool?

The trio are believed to be major contenders for the signature of Torino's Perr Schurr alongside Serie A giants Inter Milan.

A move away from Italy this summer could be on the cards for the Dutch defender depending on how serious all four clubs are in terms of tempting Tirino into a sale.

Schurr could also be tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League with either Liverpool and Manchester United.

A move to Manchester United would see him battle out for starting position in Erik ten Hag's already star-studded defense, which already has the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Harry Maguire among others.

At Liverpool, it's almost the same issue. The Reds also have a strong defensive unit with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, and Joe Gomez at central defense.

Meanwhile, PSG are also another name being linked with Shurrs and they themselves are known for having some of the best legs in almost every department. The French club already has the likes of Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, and Prensel Kimpembe.

Poll : 0 votes