PSG move ahead of Manchester United in race to sign French sensation - Reports

PSG is reportedly in pole position to sign Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Manchester United has been heavily linked with a move for the Rennes midfielder in recent weeks, but it is French giants PSG who are willing to offer a 'sweeter' deal to Rennes in exchange for the teenager.

According to the Mirror, PSG is willing to offer German defender Thilo Kehrer plus cash to Rennes in exchange for Eduardo Camavinga. Manchester United, on the other hand, is set to table a €30 million bid for the 18-year-old.

Eduardo Camavinga has become one of the biggest young prospects in European football since he made his professional debut for Rennes in 2019.

He immediately became a regular starter for the French club and attracted the attention from the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United with his performances.

Camavinga was heavily courted by Real Madrid and PSG last summer but opted to stay at Rennes and continue his development as a footballer. He made 39 appearances in all competitions for the French club and scored one goal.

The defensive midfielder is viewed as one for the future by Manchester United and PSG. United boss Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer has often spoken about his desire to develop young players and build a squad for the future.

Eduardo Camavinga could be a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Reports have suggested that Rennes could be willing to sell Camavinga for just €30 million this summer as he has just one year remaining on his current contract.

Manchester United could prefer a move for Harry Winks over Eduardo Camavinga

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

After completing a £73 million move for England winger Jadon Sancho last week, Manchester United is set to focus their efforts on signing a defensive midfielder.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but have been put off by the Hammers' £80 million valuation of the Englishman.

Manchester United is rumored to be considering a move for Tottenham outcast Harry Winks.

The 25-year-old made just 15 appearances for the north London club in the Premier League last season but is still one of the most highly-rated English midfielders in English football.

Manchester United would prefer a move for Winks over Camavinga due to the Tottenham star's experience of playing in the Premier League.

