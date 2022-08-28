PSG News Roundup: Ander Herrera joins Athletic Bilbao on loan; Marquinhos opens up on AS Monaco, and more - August 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. New manager Christophe Galtier has enjoyed a superb start to life in Paris - winning four games across competitions - and will look to continue that this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has returned to Athletic Bilbao on loan. Elsewhere, Marquinhos has opened up on facing Monaco on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 28, 2022:

Ander Herrera joins Athletic Bilbao on loan

Ander Herrera’s time at the Parc des Princes has come to an end.

Ander Herrera has returned to Athletic Bilbao on loan, PSG have confirmed. The Spanish midfielder joined the Parisians in 2019 after the end of his Manchester United contract.

Herrera has appeared 95 times for the Ligue 1 champions, winning seven trophies - including two titles - but has dropped down the pecking order of late.

The club wishes Ander a great season in the Athletic Bilbao shirt. Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is loaned out to @AthleticClub for the 2022-2023 season, with an option to buy. ✍️The club wishes Ander a great season in the Athletic Bilbao shirt. Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is loaned out to @AthleticClub for the 2022-2023 season, with an option to buy. ✍️The club wishes Ander a great season in the Athletic Bilbao shirt.

The arrival of newer faces this summer has put the Spaniard’s place in the team under doubt. He has now opted to return to La Liga on loan for the rest of the season. Bilbao will have the option to buy him permanently next summer.

Marquinhos opens up on facing Monaco

Marquinhos has enjoyed a stellar start to the season.

PSG captain Marquinhos believes his team are motivated to pick up a win this weekend as they seek to continue their perfect start to the season.

Speaking to the club's media in the buildup to the Monaco game on Sunday, the Brazilian said that he has last season's 3-0 defeat at the back of his mind.

"AS Monaco are a good team too. A very good team with good players, so there will be qualities on the other side, with a team that is also well coached. But we will be at home and we have to win," said Marquinhos.

He added:

"Yes, personally, I still have last season's match against Monaco in my mind. But these are also things that will motivate us to play a good match, that will push us to be concentrated in this game."

Marquinhos added that the team has prepared well for the Monaco game, hoping to exact revenge for their defeat last season.

"Yes, we have to be able to do what we've been doing since the beginning of the season: play good matches; put in good performances, and above all, do it well, especially since we worked hard this week to play a good match on Sunday," said Marquinhos.

The Brazilian has been a regular at the back for Galtier this season.

Massimiliano Allegri can stop PSG trio, says Blaise Matuidi

Lionel Messi has started the season well.

Former Juventus midfielder has backed Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri to stop PSG's vaunted strike trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The two clubs will face each other at the Parc des Princes on September 6 in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by PSG Talk, Matuidi said that Allegri is an expert in caging opposition talents.

"An exceptional challenge. PSG has world stars and a scary attack with Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar. But if there is a coach who knows how to cage certain talents, it is Allegri," said Matuidi.

Messi (4), Neymar (7) and Mbappe (4) have been in red-hot form for the Parisians this season, having struck 15 times between them.

