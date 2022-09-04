PSG News Roundup: Lionel Messi bids adieu to Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera; Christophe Galtier confirms Gianluigi Donnarumma as Parisians' No. 1, and more - September 3, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday to face Nantes in Ligue 1. The Parisians will start the game in second place but will go back to the top with a win.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has taken to social media to bid goodbye to Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera. Elsewhere, new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will be his No. 1.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 3, 2022.

Lionel Messi bids adieu to Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera

Lionel Messi is hoping to take Ligue 1 by storm this season.

Lionel Messi has bid his goodbye to Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera via social media.

The 35-year-old joined PSG last summer and played alongside both players last season. However, neither of them were part of this summer’s rebuilding process at the Parc des Princes. New sporting director Luis Campos deemed Paredes and Herrera surplus to requirements.

Paredes subsequently moved to Juventus on loan this summer, while Herrera returned to his former club Athletic Bilbao, also on loan. Neither player is expected to make a return to the first team in Paris next season.

Sharing his message on Instagram, Messi wished Paredes good luck with his new endeavour. The two international colleagues are likely to team up for La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“Many successes in your new stage, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris, and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we lived together,” wrote Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also had a fond message for Herrera, thanking him for his warm welcome last summer.

“And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you. I thank you for the way you welcomed me from the first day, and I wish you the best in your return to La Liga,” wrote Messi.

Messi has enjoyed a superb start to the new campaign, scoring four times in six games across competitions.

Christophe Galtier confirms Gianluigi Donnarumma as PSG’s No. 1

Gianluigi Donnarumma is Christophe Galtier’s preferred No. 1.

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma is the undisputed No. 1 at PSG.

The Italian had to share duties with Keylor Navas last season. The Costa Rica international was close to leaving the Parc des Princes this summer to join Napoli. However, the move broke down due to the player’s insistence for a severance pay from the Parisians.

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🗣 Galtier: “The goalkeeper hierarchy will NOT change but now that the transfer window is over, I do not forbid myself from having the thought of telling myself that Navas must play a few matches, like all the number 2. The hierarchy, it will remain the same (Donnarumma #1).” Galtier: “The goalkeeper hierarchy will NOT change but now that the transfer window is over, I do not forbid myself from having the thought of telling myself that Navas must play a few matches, like all the number 2. The hierarchy, it will remain the same (Donnarumma #1).” 🇫🇷🗣

Speaking to the press, as relayed by Football Italia, Galtier said that the goalkeeping hierarchy has been established at the club.

“In terms of hierarchy, my choice is Gigio Donnarumma for No.1, and Keylor is fit to be No.2. Now that the transfer is closed, I don’t think too much about that. The No.2 is ready if there are injuries or suspensions. The hierarchy is established and will remain the same,” said Galtier.

Donnarumma has started all the games this season for the Parisians, keeping three clean sheets.

West Ham United better option for Gianluca Scamacca than Parisians, according to Sassuolo chief

Gianluca Scamacca was wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer.

West Ham United are a better option for Gianluca Scamacca than PSG, according to Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali.

The Italian striker was wanted by the Parisians this summer, but the club failed to match Sassuolo’s valuation of the player. Scamacca eventually joined the Hammers for €36 million.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Football Italia, Carnevali said that the move to London is the right step for the Italian.

“No Italian team made an offer to sign him; PSG were the first club to talk to us. In the end, we reached an agreement with West Ham, and we had to say no to PSG, but I think it’s the right step for the player,” said Carnevali.

Scamacca has scored twice for West Ham this season from six games.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav