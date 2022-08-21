PSG News Roundup: Napoli lay down condition to lower Fabian Ruiz price tag; Achraf Hakimi opens up on partnership with Sergio Ramos, and more - August 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to lock horns with Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians have enjoyed a flawless start to the new season and will look to overcome Les Dogues next.

Meanwhile, Napoli have laid down a condition to lower their asking price for Fabian Ruiz. Elsewhere, Achraf Hakimi has opened up on his partnership with Sergio Ramos.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 20, 2022:

Napoli lay down condition to lower Fabian Ruiz price tag

Fabian Ruiz is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Napoli will lower their asking price for Fabian Ruiz if PSG include Keylor Navas in their offer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk. The Parisians remain eager to add the Spanish midfielder to their ranks this summer. The player is ready to move to Paris and has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants.

However, the Ligue 1 giants have struggled to strike a deal with Napoli. The Serie A side are now willing to soften their stance and could allow Ruiz to leave for €20 million. However, they want Navas as part of the deal and also want PSG to cover part of his salary.

Achraf Hakimi opens up on partnership with Sergio Ramos at PSG

Achraf Hakimi has been in fine form this season.

Achraf Hakimi has revealed that he shares a cordial relationship with Sergio Ramos. The two men have started the season well with PSG, helping the club stay unbeaten in three games across competitions.

In a chat with PSG TV, the Moroccan full-back was informed that he exchanged the most passes with Ramos. Hakimi acknowledged his understanding with the Spaniard and revealed that he receives a lot of advice from the 36-year-old.

“It's true that we get along well, and that this is also reflected off the pitch. We have a good friendship; we try to transmit it in the match so that the connection is good, especially as he is the teammate I am closest to on the pitch. We talk a lot; he helps me with everything and gives me a lot of advice,” said Hakimi.

Hakimi also spoke about his offensive output, revealing that he loves to score.

“It's something I love to do. When I was a kid, I used to play a bit higher, and now I try to work on my finishing in training with my teammates. We have fun because I try to compete with them by scoring more goals. Then I try to reproduce it in matches and to feel ready to score,” said Hakimi.

He added:

“This year, I have had more opportunities to do so. Thanks to the system, I have more opportunities because I am much higher up and above all, I have more confidence in myself. I feel very good with my teammates, and I try to take advantage of the opportunities I have. I hope more goals will come!”

Hakimi is expected to keep his place in the team against Lille.

Simone Inzaghi happy to keep Milan Skriniar at club

Milan Skriniar will not leave Inter Milan this summer.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is delighted to keep Milan Skriniar at the club. The Slovakia international was the subject of interest from PSG this summer. However, the two clubs failed to strike a deal after lengthy negotiations. The Nerazzurri have now decided not to offload the 27-year-old and will tie him down to a new deal instead.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



“It’s not easy to manage that kind of situations with the league ongoing and the market still open”. Inter manager Simone Inzaghi on deal collapsed for Milan Škriniar and PSG: “We’re really happy that Škriniar is no longer available on the market”.“It’s not easy to manage that kind of situations with the league ongoing and the market still open”. Inter manager Simone Inzaghi on deal collapsed for Milan Škriniar and PSG: “We’re really happy that Škriniar is no longer available on the market”. 🔵🇸🇰 #Inter“It’s not easy to manage that kind of situations with the league ongoing and the market still open”.

Speaking recently, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inzaghi said that it was difficult to manage the situation with the league season already kicking off.

“We’re really happy that Skriniar is no longer available on the market. It’s not easy to manage that kind of situations with the league ongoing and the market still open,” said Inzaghi.

The Parisians are likely to turn their attention to alternate centre-back targets th issummer.

