PSG News Roundup: Sergio Aguero backs Lionel Messi to win Champions League; Thierry Henry explains why Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland, and more - September 7, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 win over Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (September 7) in their UEFA Champions League opener. Kylian Mbappe’s brace helped Christophe Galtier’s side continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has backed Lionel Messi to win the Champions League. Elsewhere, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has explained why Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 7, 2022:

Sergio Aguero backs Lionel Messi to win Champions League

Lionel Messi failed to find the back of the net against Juventus.

Sergio Aguero believes Lionel Messi could win the Champions League with PSG this season.

The Parisians are still looking for their first success in the premier European tournament. They have a star-studded lineup to back their quest and are among the favourites once again to go all the way.

Kings of Assist. Top 3 assists providers in Europe in 2022:Lionel Messi: 18 assistsKevin De Bruyne: 16 assistsOusmane Dembele: 14 assistsKings of Assist. 🎯 Top 3 assists providers in Europe in 2022:🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: 18 assists 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne: 16 assists 🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembele: 14 assists Kings of Assist. 🎯🔥 https://t.co/LXBxfjk785

Messi is also looking to get his hands on the trophy that has eluded him since the 2014-15 season. Speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Aguero said that Messi has the right personnel around him to fulfill his wish this season.

“Leo Messi’s team will always be a candidate (to win the Champions League). We know his competitive spirit. And even more, if he is with great players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. And PSG have already gained a lot of experience in Europe,” said Aguero.

Messi has four goals and six assists from seven games across competitions this season.

Thierry Henry explains why Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have both been on a roll this season.

Thierry Henry believes Kylian Mbappe’s all-round abilities make him better than Erling Haaland.

The two young superstars of world football are already dividing opinions, carrying over the baton from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players started their Champions League campaign with a bang, scoring a brace.

Speaking to CBS Sports, as cited by PSG Talk, Henry explained why he believes Mbappe is better than Haaland.

“Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland does not create; he finishes. Mbappe can play right and left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle. He’s a magnificent player, and with him, they can win the Champions League. For now, Mbappe still has my vote,” said Henry.

Haaland moved to Manchester City this summer and has hit the ground running at the Etihad, scoring 12 goals in eight games across competitions.

PSG offered Leandro Paredes to Manchester United this summer

Leandro Paredes joined Juventus this summer.

PSG offered Manchester United the chance to sign Leandro Paredes this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via We All Follow United. The Argentinean midfielder was surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes this summer and eventually moved to Juventus. However, the Red Devils were handed the opportunity to sign the player ahead of his move to Italy.

The Premier League giants were in the market for midfielder reinforcements and were previously linked with Paredes. However, United opted not to indulge in the Argentinean and concentrated on strengthening other positions instead. Paredes eventually moved to Turin to start a new chapter in his career.

