PSG provide update on 5 key players ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Monaco

In the build-up to the Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) released a team injury update concerning five key players.

PSG have an 11-point lead over Rennes at the top of the league after 17 games. However, a mixed run of form has seen them draw in both of their last two games. This has resulted in added pressure on the French giants. PSG also have multiple injury concerns with Brazilian Neymar also not expected to play in the coming weeks.

The club posted an update regarding five of their players ahead of their clash against Monaco on Saturday.

Presnel Kimpembe has abdominal pain and he is doubtful for the game. The French defender did not train today and is not expected to play against Monaco either.

Moving on, Neymar has continued his rehabilitation at the club’s Ooredoo training center. He is expected to return to training in six to seven weeks. Julian Draxler has joined training but his rehabilitation means he will only be ready to play from early January.

Finally, both Nuno Mendes and Sergio Ramos are also not available for the match. The Spanish defender should return to the squad next week while Mendes’ treatment will continue for 48 hours. None of these five players are expected to play against Monaco.

PSG deal with injury crisis while concern over season looms

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under a lot of scrutiny this season. PSG have not been at their fluent best recently and finished second in their Champions League group. The second group stage match against Manchester City exposed their struggles w.r.t defensive and offensive transitions.

The front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi are easily the most talented in club football. However, their combined work-rate, rather lack of it, has meant that PSG have struggled to actively press from the front. Additionally, the manager being linked to the Manchester United job has also not helped the team.

Pochettino has already expressed concern over his team’s balance multiple times. The Argentinian coach claimed that fitting the three offensive stars in the same lineup has proved to be challenging for him. With Neymar out of the equation for a few weeks, PSG will have to try again when he returns.

Their attack is the best in world football and only needs to be built around a solid defensive system in order to deliver consistently. Neymar’s injury in particular must have thrown a spanner in their work. However, the team is expected to deliver in the coming time and are still one of the biggest UCL favorites this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh