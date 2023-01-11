PSG rekindle efforts to complete emergency transfer after injury to key player: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly attempting to complete an emergency transfer for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. This comes after an achilles injury to Presnel Kimpembe, who is expected to be out for a significant period.

Skriniar has been heavily linked with a move to PSG in recent months and with Kimpembe's injury, the French club is said to be ramping up efforts to secure the transfer, as per Le 10 Sport.

Kimpembe's injury comes at a crucial time for PSG, who are currently in the midst of their domestic and European campaigns. The team has been hit hard by injuries to key players this season, and the loss of Kimpembe will be a significant blow to their defense.

The injury also makes the need to sign Skriniar even more pressing as the team looks to shore up its defense for the business end of the campaign.

Skriniar, 27, has been a mainstay for Inter Milan for several seasons and has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A. He is considered a top centre-back with a combination of size, strength, and skill that makes him a formidable opponent.

Despite their injury woes, PSG are still in a strong position and currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They are also through to the Round of 16 in the Champions League, where they will face six-time champions Bayern Munich.

However, with a demanding schedule ahead and losing a key player, the team will need to act quickly to secure Skriniar and continue their push for domestic and European titles.

It will be interesting to see Inter Milan's approach to the current situation as the Slovakia international's contract is set to expire this summer.

The transfer window is currently open, and talks between the two clubs are expected to progress in the coming days. PSG fans will eagerly wait to see if the club can secure the transfer and bring in a player who can help solidify the defense in the wake of Kimpembe's injury.

Juventus set to offer €7m salary plus bonuses and signing bonus to secure Adrien Rabiot's future amidst PSG interest

Juventus are determined to secure the future of midfielder Adrien Rabiot amidst reported interest from his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports, the Italian giants have set up a meeting with Rabiot's representatives to present a contract renewal that includes a €7 million salary plus bonuses and a signing bonus.

The deal also guarantees that Rabiot will be at the center of the team's future plans. This offer demonstrates the club's determination to keep him in Turin.

The French international was exceptional in his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and it is no surprise that his former French club are working on plans for his return to Le Parc des Princes.

