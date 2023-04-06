PSG have removed the campaign video for season tickets after being criticized by star player Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have removed their promotional video for 2023-24 season tickets after they were criticized by Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians released a promotional video to advertise the sale of season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign. However, their excessive use of Mbappe did not go down well with the striker.

The Frenchman took issue with the club's excessive use of him in the campaign video. He released a statement saying that he wasn't informed about the video before it was published (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I was never informed of that — I don’t agree with that video published. PSG is a top club and family — but it’s NOT Kylian Saint-Germain”.

French journalist Hadrien Grenier has reported that PSG have removed the video after Mbappe's rant. It clearly drew the ire of their #7. They will want to keep on good terms with as there have been murmurs of discontent in his camp this season.

Mbappe looked set to seal a summer move to Real Madrid last year with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring. However, the French forward signed a new three-year deal, keeping him tied to the club until 2025.

The Parisian striker has been in prolific form this season, scoring 31 goals and contributing eight assists in 34 games across competitions. Yet, talk of a potential transfer to Los Blancos is still touted.

Reports claim that the Frenchman has told his inner circle that he is eyeing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. It is believed that there is a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free that year. This would coincide with Madrid's intentions to only sign him as a free agent.

PSG ignored Lionel Messi and Neymar in promotional video featuring Mbappe

Neymar (left) and Lionel Messi didn't feature in the video.

PSG's 2023-24 season tickets promotional video consisted of a monologue from Mbappe who sat in the Parc des Princes stands. He makes it clear his attachment to the club. Meanwhile, Parisian fans and young players such as Ismaël Gharbi, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Nuño Mendes feature.

However, Lionel Messi and Neymar were absent from the video, perhaps hinting at their potential departures. Messi is being heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. Reports claim that the Argentine icon has decided to return to Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Neymar has had his issues with the club but is contracted to the Parisians until 2025. The Ligue 1 giants reportedly fear they won't be able to sell the forward as he is too fragile.

