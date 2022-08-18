PSG see mammoth €80 million offer rejected for Barcelona target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly had an offer of €80 million rejected by Manchester City for Bernardo Silva, who is also on the radar of Barcelona.

According to French outlet le10sport, sporting director Luis Campos eyes Silva as the final piece in PSG's attacking jigsaw puzzle. The Ligue 1 giants have signed midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches this summer, both of whom are managed by Silva's agent Jorge Mendes.

Les Parisiens will not be deterred in their pursuit of the former AS Monaco star, and are expected to return with an improved offer. However, manager Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let him leave the Etihad in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old is in the prime years of his career but is seemingly struggling to force his way into the manager's starting XI. He was left out of City's starting line-up in both their Premier League games earlier this month.

The Cityzens won 2-0 against West Ham United and 4-0 against Bournemouth, but Silva could only manage back-to-back appearances as a substitute. However, it is being reported that Silva will not force a move away from the club.

He has dreamt of joining Barcelona since childhood, but he trusts Guardiola and will let the Spaniard handle discussions if an offer arrives on the table. Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Ferran Torres all joined Barca from City last season.

It remains to be seen if Silva will add his name to the list, or if he will stay with the Sky Blues and help them defend their Premier League title this season.

Barcelona and PSG among clubs interested in Celta Vigo star

According to DAZN's Miguel Angel Roman (h/t FootMercato), PSG and Barcelona are keen to sign Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan this summer.

The 27-year-old left-back provided three assists in 37 La Liga appearances for manager Eduardo Coudet's side last season. He has a release clause of €18 million - a fee PSG should have no trouble paying.

However, the reasoning behind their desire to sign Galan remains unclear. The defending Ligue 1 champions already have Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, and 20-year-old starlet Teddy Alloh to play down that flank.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could use some competition for Jordi Alba in the left-back position. They are on the verge of signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, but Galan could still prove to be a smart buy.

Alba (33) and Alonso (31) are both on the wrong side of 30, and the current Celta left-back could be a successor for either of them in the near future.

