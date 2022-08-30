PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ajax manager heaps praise on Lionel Messi; Parisians planning final push for Inter Milan defender, and more - August 30, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to end the summer on a positive note. New manager Christophe Galtier is expected to further strengthen his squad ahead of a testing season.

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has spoken highly of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning a final attempt to sign an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 30, 2022:

Alfred Schreuder heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi remains one of the finest players to grace the beautiful game.

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has given a glowing review of Lionel Messi's attributes on and off the pitch. The Dutchman was a part of Ronald Koeman's coaching team at Barcelona and had the privilege of watching the diminutive magician from close quarters.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by Barca Universal, Schreuder termed the PSG star an absolute leader at the Camp Nou. He also added that Messi has the ability to enthrall people with his inspiring words.

"Messi at Barca was an absolute leader. Especially through his performances. .. but when he spoke before the game, everyone always remained totally quiet and just stared at him," said Schreuder.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Alfred Schreuder (Ajax coach and former Koeman's assistant coach): "Messi at Barça was an absolute leader. When he spoke before the game, everyone always remained quiet and just stared at him." Alfred Schreuder (Ajax coach and former Koeman's assistant coach): "Messi at Barça was an absolute leader. When he spoke before the game, everyone always remained quiet and just stared at him." https://t.co/vwqLu8wOj4

Schreuder added that winning is the only thing that matters to the Argentinean.

"Messi is an absolute winner, an absolute winner. Fantastic to work with. After training the squad, (he) would do basketball sessions, and winning was the only thing that mattered," said Schreuder.

Messi has enjoyed a decent start to the new season, scoring four goals in five games across competitions.

PSG planning one final push for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are preparing to make one final attempt to secure the signature of Milan Skriniar, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The Ligue 1 champions have tracked the Slovakia international with interest all summer but have failed to strike a deal with Inter Milan. Inter have reiterated their desire to keep their prized asset at the club, but the Parisians are ready to test their resolve.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to hold talks directly with Inter Milan president Steven Zhang to try to get the Milan Škriniar transfer over the line.



(Source: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to hold talks directly with Inter Milan president Steven Zhang to try to get the Milan Škriniar transfer over the line.(Source: @footmercato 🚨 Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to hold talks directly with Inter Milan president Steven Zhang to try to get the Milan Škriniar transfer over the line.(Source: @footmercato) https://t.co/j540GMfOWl

New Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has identified Skriniar as the ideal addition to the backline.

Galtier desires reinforcements in his back four, with Sergio Ramos’ injury record at the Parc des Princes being a cause for concern. However, securing Skriniar has proven to be tricky. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is now planning to sit down with Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang to help the deal cross the line.

Parisians abandon plans to sign Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi is unlikely to arrive at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG have decided to end their pursuit of Axel Disasi, according to Goal France's Marc Mechenoua via PSG Talk. The French defender had previously emerged as an alternative to Milan Skriniar. The Parisians had reportedly prepared a contract agreement for the 24-year-old but have now decided to shelve their plans.

Monaco have already informed concerned parties that they want €50 million to part ways with their prized asset. It's unclear whether their valuation had a bearing on the Ligue 1 champions' decision. Regardless, it appears that the Parisians want to put all their efforts into securing the services of Skriniar before the end of the transfer window.

