PSG Transfer News Roundup: Alexis Mac Allister opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi; Parisians want Manu Kone, and more - January 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) succumbed to their first defeat of the season on Sunday (January 1) against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Hugo Ekitike scored the only goal for the visitors in the 3-1 loss.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on his relationship with his Argentina captain and PSG star Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians want Manu Kone.

On that note, here's a look at the PSG transfer stories as on January 2, 2023:

Alexis Mac Allister opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is likely to return to PSG this week.

Alexis Mac Allister has said that the Argentina team desperately wanted to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Lionel Messi.

The PSG superstar fulfilled a long-standing dream last month by guiding La Albiceleste to a World Cup triumph. The 35-year-old was integral to his team’s winning run in the tournament, scoring seven goals in as many games and also picking up three assists.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Lionel Messi played in 3 finals last year & was msn of the match in all 3 of them. Lionel Messi played in 3 finals last year & was msn of the match in all 3 of them. 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/dwcVr2Mepj

Messi has also been in inspired form for the Parisians this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has now lifted all possible trophies with Argentina, effectively immortalising himself in the eyes of his compatriot.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mac Allister said that the team’s reaction to losing their first game to Saudi Arabia made a big difference in the tournament.

“We wanted to win that trophy for him. We knew how important it was for his career and our careers. But we didn’t feel pressure, even though we lost the first game, we were there, and it was up to us to win it. The way we reacted after the first game was really important, and it’s amazing what we are living now,” said Mac Allister.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder added that Messi is a shy guy, much like himself.

“With him (Messi), I have a normal relationship. I’m a shy guy, and I try not to speak a lot – he is similar. We don’t speak too much, but on the pitch we have a good connection,” said Mac Allister.

The Argentinean has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists.

PSG want Manu Kone

Manu Kone has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Manu Kone, according to Media Foot via Geordie Boot Boys.

The French midfielder has earned rave reviews with his assured performances for Borussia Monchengladbach. Newcastle United attempted to take him to St. James’ Park in 2022, but their £31 million offer for the 21-year-old was turned down by the Bundesliga side.

The Magpies are expected to return for the player in 2023 but will not have the Parisians for company.

ThinkLFCTV @ThinkLFCTV

#Borussia #NUFC #PSG

#LFC #YNWA #ThinkLFCTV Newcastle may have to move quickly to bring in long-term target Manu Kone with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly making an approach for the midfielder in the January window. (MediaFoot) Newcastle may have to move quickly to bring in long-term target Manu Kone with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly making an approach for the midfielder in the January window. (MediaFoot)#Borussia #NUFC #PSG#LFC #YNWA #ThinkLFCTV

New sporting director Luis Campos is eager to add an influx of youth into Christophe Galtier’s squad at the Parc des Princes. Kone is a no-nonsense midfield enforcer who could be a great fit for PSG.

The French side have already contacted the player’s entourage to chalk out a possible move. The youngster has appeared 15 times across competitions for Monchengladbach this season, registering a goal and an assist.

Parisians face Arsenal competition in race for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could ignite a bidding war this summer.

PSG will face stiff competition from Arsenal in the race to sign Milan Skriniar, according to Calciomercato via Spurs Web.

The Slovakian defender has been a pillar at the back for Inter Milan recently but is staring at uncertain times ahead. The 27-year-old is in the final six-months of his contract but is yet to sign a new deal.

Thomas @ArsenalFCNY #InterMilan Arsenal could win the race to sign Milan Skriniar. Skriniar is entering the last 6 months of his contract and has attracted Spurs, Arsenal, and PSG as possible future clubs. If Arsenal can get Skriniar, they would have the best defense in the league #arsenal Arsenal could win the race to sign Milan Skriniar. Skriniar is entering the last 6 months of his contract and has attracted Spurs, Arsenal, and PSG as possible future clubs. If Arsenal can get Skriniar, they would have the best defense in the league #arsenal #InterMilan https://t.co/3IvVEbOdug

The Parisians are hoping to take him to the Parc des Princes to bolster their backline. With Sergio Ramos’ contract expiring at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 champions could be tempted to bring in a new defender.

Skriniar is a long-term target for PSG, who failed to sign the player in the summer of 2022. However, it now appears that the Gunners could leapfrog the Ligue 1 giants to the 27-year-old’s signature.

