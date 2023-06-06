PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ander Herrera slams Lionel Messi critics; Parisians sack Christophe Galtier, and more - June 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for an eventful summer ahead. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to bring in reinforcements after failing to cut a chord in the UEFA Champions League yet again.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ander Herrera has slammed Parisians fans who whistled at outgoing Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, manager Christophe Galtier’s time at the Parc des Princes has come to an end.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 6, 2023:

Ander Herrera slams Lionel Messi critics

Lionel Messi’s time in Paris has come to an end.

Former PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has said that he was surprised to find club fans whistling Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean endured a mixed two season stay with the Parisians, taking a whole year to acclimatise to the rigours of French football. The 35-year-old was in exquisite form this campaign but was often whistled at by the club’s fans.

Those reactions could have had a bearing in Messi’s decision not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will leave the French giants at the end of this month, with Barcelona a possible destination. Speaking recently, Herrera was full of praise for the Argentinean.

“I was very surprised that Messi was whistled at PSG. In the end, the one who whistles is the one who pays his subscription and has the right to do so, but it surprises me.

"I spent a year with him, and he is the best I have seen, also as a guy, his way of being. I admired him even more before and after,” said Herrera.

Herrera continued:

“Paris is special; it seems that it is never enough, it is the only team in Europe where if you don’t win the Champions League, the season is a failure.

"Messi doesn’t need to make you feel it. There are people who lead by example, by the way they act and develop themselves. Leo is a silent leader. He doesn’t need to talk a lot to know if you have to give it to him or that he is the important one inside of the team.”

Messi is also being courted by Inter Miami.

PSG sack Christophe Galtier

PSG have opted to end Christophe Galtier’s rein at the helm of the first team squad, according to L’Equipe.

The French manager guided his team to a Ligue 1 triumph this season but failed to progress past the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Galtier’s struggles in Europe eventually cost him his job.

The French champions are looking ahead to a summer of rebuilding and now believe that the first team also needs a change of management. As such, Galtier has been relieved of his duties within a year of his appointment.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days, while former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the frontrunner for the job.

Atletico Madrid want Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is wanted at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Leandro Paredes, according to Diario AS. The Argentinean spent the season on loan with Juventus, who opted against signing him permanently.

The 28-year-old is set to return to PSG this summer but is not part of plans for the upcoming campaign. The Parisians remain keen to cash in on him, and Los Rojiblancos are interested.

The La Liga side need a new midfielder ahead of the new season, with Geoffrey Kondogbia set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Paredes, who will be tempted to team up with Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina and Angel Correa.

However, Inter Milan also have their eyes on Paredes and could spoil Los Rojiblancos’ plans.

