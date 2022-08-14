PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ballon d'Or organisers outline reason for Lionel Messi omission from final shortlist; Pep Guardiola wants Bernardo Silva stay, and more - August 13, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday to continue their winning start to the season. Neymar scored a brace, while Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches were also among the goals.

Meanwhile, France Football have outlined why Lionel Messi was not included in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d’Or award. Elsewhere, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Bernardo Silva - a Parisians target - to stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 13, 2022:

Ballon d'Or organisers outline reason for Lionel Messi omission from final shortlist

Lionel Messi was not included in the final 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d’Or award.

France Football journalist Emmanuel Bojan has revealed why Lionel Messi missed out on the final 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. The PSG superstar failed to make the cut for the first time since 2005.

Speaking to the press, Bojan said that the new criteria for the award was unfavourable for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Inevitably, Lionel Messi, with his 15 appearances in a row since 2006, his seven Ballon d'Or victories, his title holder status, weighs very heavily when it comes to the final choice,” said Bojan.

He added:

"The Argentinian was part of the discussions to integrate the 30, but the new criteria for the Ballon d'Or were unfavorable to him: disappearance of the criterion of a player's entire career, and new periodicity, modeled on a season of football and no longer over a calendar year, which does not make it possible to integrate the Copa America of July 11, 2021.”

He continued:

“And then, it must be admitted that his first season in Paris was very disappointing, both in terms of the visual impression and the statistics.”

Bojan also went on to explain the decision to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the shortlist, despite Manchester United winning no silverware.

“The statistics say the opposite. Ronaldo became the top scorer in national football this season (117 goals). He was extremely decisive in the Champions League group stage with four off-the-cuff goals that gave Man Utd seven points,” said Bojan.

He added:

"In the Premier League, he has 18 goals including two hat-tricks. In total, 32 goals in 49 matches is not as many as in his best seasons but enough to be among the 30 best players in the world."

Despite the Ballon d'Or shortlist snub, Messi looked lively in the victory against Montpellier on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola wants Bernardo Silva stay

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Pep Guardiola insists that he wants Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City. The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move to PSG this summer. The new sporting director is eager for a reunion with Silva, having worked together at Monaco.

However, Guardiola wants the Portuguese to stay at the Etihad. Speaking recently, the Spanish manager also admitted that the player’s future is up in the air.

“I want Bernardo at Man City, 100 percent. He’s special. I don’t know what will happen, but he knows how much we like him and want him, how much we love him. But I don’t know what is going to happen…” said Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva continues to be an essential part of the Manchester City first team.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas agrees to join Napoli

Keylor Navas is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Keylor Navas has agreed to join Napoli, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk. The Costa Rica international has dropped down the pecking order at PSG this season. New manager Christophe Galtier has said that Gianluigi Donnarumma is the new number one. Navas is eager to leave in search of regular football, with Napoli interested in his signature.

The Serie A side have now convinced the player to make a move but will have to strike a deal with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 champions are willing to let the 35-year-old leave either on loan with an obligation to buy, or in a permanent move. PSG are also ready to include Navas in an offer for Fabian Ruiz.

