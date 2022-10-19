Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 standings, three points ahead of second-placed Lorien. Christophe Galtier's men next face Ajaccio on Friday (October 21) at the Stade Francois Coty.

Meanwhile, former Chilean manager Nestor Gorosito has slammed Ballon d'Or voters for not including Lionel Messi in the final shortlist. Elsewhere, acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 19, 2022:

Ballon d'Or voters slammed for Lionel Messi absence in shortlist

Lionel Messi (right) has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times.

Nestor Gorosito has slammed the Ballon d'Or voting process for excluding Lionel Messi from the top 50 players. The PSG man was a glaring miss in the final shortlist, with Karim Benzema going on to win the coveted trophy.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, as cited by PSG talk, Gorosito said that Benzema is a deserved winner.

“Benzema is a great player; that’s why he deserved the Ballon d’Or because this year he destroyed it. But that Messi is not among the 50 is funny,” Gorosito said.

Lionel Messi in 2022 - 46 G/A



Benzema will win the Ballon d’Or tonight while Messi was not even nominated for the award. Karim Benzema in 2022 - 38 G/ALionel Messi in 2022 - 46 G/ABenzema will win the Ballon d’Or tonight while Messi was not even nominated for the award. Karim Benzema in 2022 - 38 G/ALionel Messi in 2022 - 46 G/ABenzema will win the Ballon d’Or tonight while Messi was not even nominated for the award. 💀💀💀

Gorosito also pointed out that not having Messi in the final shortlist is unacceptable.

“Who voted? Na, it’s funny … How can Messi not be among 50 players? Or between 10 or between 5. If Messi is not there, imagine if they have to vote for me, they vote for 900.”

The Argentinean has scored eight times and registered as many assists in 14 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Gianluca Di Marzio opens up on Kylian Mbappe future

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unhappy in Paris.

Gianluca Di Marzio reckons Kylian Mbappe won't be allowed to leave the Parisians. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, even though he only signed an extension this summer. Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs touted as his possible future destinations.

However, speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said that the Parisians won't allow Mbappe to leave, as they want to create a brand with him.

“I don’t think PSG, who last year decided to refuse €180 million euros when the contract was still six months, will let him go in the same situation because they decided to create a brand with him. The image of Kylian, for PSG, for the World Cup in Qatar. We all know how important it is for the owners of PSG to have Kylian in this team," said Di Marzio.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappé came in 6th for the Ballon d'Or Kylian Mbappé came in 6th for the Ballon d'Or 👀 https://t.co/id7hZF4ACu

Di Marzio added that the Ligue 1 giants have done a lot to keep Mbappe happy.

“Even if Kylian might be disappointed now because of some false promises. … The club pays the player, and he is paid very well. He has the sports director he wanted. He wanted Leonardo out, and Leonardo was out. Even if what I read is true, I don’t think PSG will let him go. Not Real Madrid, not Liverpool. No, in general,” said Di Marzio.

He added:

“I don’t think it’s possible, even if Real Madrid and Liverpool are the only two clubs that can afford his salary and have the ability to pay PSG."

Mbappe has 12 goals from 14 games this season across competitions.

PSG ready to battle Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the signature of Christopher Nkunku, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Blues are hot on the heels of the French forward and want to take him to Stamford Bridge next year. However, the Premier League giants could face stiff competition from the Ligue 1 champions for Nkunku’s services.

The Parisians already boast one of the finest front-threes in the game at the moment. However, with both Neymar and Messi on the wrong side of 30, the club want to inject some fresh blood into the attack. Nkunku has emerged as a target, but Leipzig are likely to demand an astronomical fee for his signature. The Frenchman has scored ten goals from 16 games across competitions this season.

