PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona confident of Lionel Messi arrival; club eyeing Wilfried Gnonto, and more - May 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Troyes at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday (May 7) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team need to pick up three points to stay on course to defend their league title.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are confident of bringing Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Wilfried Gnonto. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 4, 2023.

Barcelona confident of Lionel Messi arrival

Lionel Messi is set to cut ties with PSG this summer.

Barcelona are confident of bringing Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Sport via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean is set to leave PSG this summer as a free agent, as reported by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blaugrana have been hot on his heels for a while and are pushing to sign him on a Bosman move.

The La Liga giants are ready to hand Messi a two-year deal worth €25 million per year. The offer is a far cry from the €100 million annual deal he was previously on at the Camp Nou. However, Barcelona are convinced that the 35-year-old will accept lower wages to make a blockbuster return to his alma mater.

Apart from Barcelona, Inter Miami are also hot on the heels of Messi, who has rolled back the years this season for club and country. There’s also interest from Al-Hilal, who want the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

PSG eyeing Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto has admirers at PSG.

PSG are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Wilfried Gnonto, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 19-year-old joined Leeds United last summer after catching the eye with FC Zurich and has been quite impressive at Elland Road. However, with Leeds embroiled in a transfer battle, the Italian could leave this year.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Gnonto deserves to play in the UEFA Champions League.

"The main worry is Gnonto because there is no way he can be playing in a lower division next season. This is a player that could be heading to the Champions League while his teammates are down in the Championship," said Jones.

He added:

"Earlier in the campaign, he started to establish himself at this level, and I know a lot of scouts have been surprised at how he has not been affected by the pressures of the Premier League. Even in bad times, his own game has been pretty solid, and when he has a smile on his face, he seems capable of anything on a football pitch."

Jones added that the Parisians have their eyes on the 19-year-old, who also has admirers at Chelsea, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

"I know Chelsea have been linked, and I don’t have too much information on there being progress with that, but I do think Arsenal have half an eye on how Leeds’ season plays out because he could give them an edge if he looks to move clubs but stay in England," said Jones.

He continued:

"Beyond that, there will be so many options on the continent, I’m already hearing about clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund having an eye on this. But we have to see how Leeds get on in the coming weeks, because I don’t think the player wants to leave at all. He was really excited to join Leeds and has the characteristics to save them."

The Ligue 1 champions are planning a massive squad revamp this summer and Gnonto could be a fine addition.

Manchester United have chance to sign Neymar

Neymar has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been handed the opportunity to secure the signature of Neymar this summer, according to The Sun.

The Brazilian is no longer indispensable for PSG, who're ready to listen to offers for the player at the end of the season. The Parisians are looking to rebuild their squad with a core of talented young French players, so the 31-year-old is surplus to requirements.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Neymar and have been linked with the player on multiple occasions over the years. Potential owner Sheikh Jassim is reportedly a fan of the player and wants to bring him to Old Trafford if he buys the club. The 31-year-old is also keen to move to the Premier League, but the entire deal is likely to cost a fortune.

