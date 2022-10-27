PSG Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich starlet picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo; club eyeing Arsenal sporting director, and more - October 27, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (October 29) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men are coming off a 7-2 win over Maccaba Haifi in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, a Bayern Munich starlet has picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Parisians are eyeing a move for Arsenal sporting director Edu.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 27, 2022:

Jamal Musiala picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi is an inspiration for budding players around the globe.

Jamal Musiala has said that he rates Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinean continues to perform at the peak of his powers and has been outstanding for PSG this season. The 35-year-old had a stuttering start to life in Paris after arriving last summer but has picked up the pace this campaign.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Musiala said that he appreciates Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he added that he prefers Messi to the Portuguese.

“I used to watch a lot of great Barca games with (Lionel) Messi, Xavi and (Andres) Iniesta. It was a joy to watch them play football … despite all my appreciation for Cristiano (Ronaldo), I am in Messi’s camp,” said Musiala.

🗣️ Jamal Musiala (Bayern wonderkid):



– "I am Team Messi – Leo is my role model. He always remained faithful to his principles and never changed."

The 19-year-old added that he wants to follow in the footsteps of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"He scored so many goals, won so many titles and never changed. He stayed true to his principles and his style. I want to follow in his footsteps,” said Musiala

Messi has registered 23 goal contributions (11 goals and 12 assists) in 16 games for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

PSG eyeing Arsenal technical director Edu

PSG are interested in Arsenal sporting director Edu, according to 90 Min. The Brazilian has played a vital role in the club’s recent resurgence under Arteta.

The Spanish manager has taken his team atop the Premier League, thanks to a fantastic summer. Edu has been the brains behind the recruitment at the Emirates and in the process has attracted the attention of the Parisians.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to revamp their recruitment team and believe Edu could oversee a renaissance in Paris. However, the Gunners are aware of the interest in his services and are already taking steps to tie Edu down to a new deal.

Christophe Galtier pleased with midweek performance

Neymar has become an indispensable part of Christophe Galtier’s plans.

Christophe Galtier has praised his team after their resounding 7-2 win over Maccabu Haifa on Tuesday. PSG ran riot at the Parc des Princes, providing a terrifying reminder of their attacking prowess.

Speaking after the game, Galtier stresses the importance of securing first place in the group with a win at Juventus next week.

40 of PSG's 50 goals this season have come from three players:



Kylian Mbappé: 16 goals, 4 assists

Neymar: 13 goals, 10 assists

Lionel Messi: 11 goals, 12 assists



🥶

“The team played fantastic football in a decisive match in terms of qualifying for the next round. I will reiterate that qualification has been achieved, but we need to go out and secure first place in Turin,” said Galtier.

He added:

"The stakes will be very high for all four teams in this group, but the team played fantastic football, with a lot of flair, lots of technical quality, lots of play between the lines, lots of attacking play. And for me, they really enjoyed playing together.”

He continued:

“When players at this level enjoy playing together, it provides this kind of match. And I think that both those watching on TV and our supporters, must have really enjoyed seeing them play in that way.”

The Parisians have scored 14 goals in five games in Europe this season

