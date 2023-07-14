PSG Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea eyeing Neymar; Luis Enrique wants Thibaut Courtois, and more - July 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to continue searching for reinforcements this summer. The Parisians are also likely to trim their squad before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have retained their interest in Parisians attacker Neymar. Elsewhere, new manager Luis Enrique wants Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 14, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Neymar

Chelsea are planning to move for Neymar, according to Le Parisien. The Brazilian's future at PSG is up in the air this summer, with the club reportedly ready to cash in on him.

The 31-year-old has been a paradox in Paris, blowing hot and cold throughout his stay at the French capital. His performances have been heavily criticised recently, and there were also protests by fans outside his house.

Neymar is not too pleased by the fan reactions and wants to join a club where he would be more appreciated. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and are ready to offer him an escape route.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino worked with the 31-year-old at the Parisians and is looking forward to a reunion in London. However, the final decision is likely to rest on the player, who could be tempted to stay and regain his best form under Enrique.

Luis Enrique wants Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique has set his sights on Thibaut Courtois, according to Defensa Central via The Real Champs.

The Belgian shot stopper had been outstanding for Real Madrid recently and was one of the few shinning lights last season at the Santiago Bernabeu. His exploits have turned heads at PSG, with Enrique eager to upgrade his options between the sticks.

The Parisians have the highly rated Gianluigi Donnarumma as their No. 1, but the Spanish manager is reportedly not convinced by the player's ball-playing abilities. Enrique has identified Courtois as the perfect replacement and want the Ligue 1 giants to move for the player this summer.

However, Los Blancos are unlikely to listen to offers for the Belgian, given his importance to the team. Moreover, the frosty relationship between the two clubs also make a move highly unlikely.

PSG advised to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic would be perfect for the No. 9 role at the Parc des Princes. Enrique reportedly wants a new striker to lead the line next season, so the Parisians are already looking at multiple options in the market.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Vlahovic would be more affordable than Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

"Two names reported to be on PSG’s radar are Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, but those two would represent a significant financial outlay, so it’s only realistic to consider those two if we do end up seeing a big sale of someone like Mbappe or Neymar.

"At this moment in time, neither of those are close to leaving, so that really only leaves Dusan Vlahovic as an affordable option," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“We know Juventus are willing to move Vlahovic on, as it hasn’t really worked out for him since he joined from Fiorentina. He’s a profile that interests a number of clubs across Europe, and he’d offer something a bit different to PSG’s other attacking talents at this moment in time."

Johnson also pointed out that Vlahovic would be the perfect partner for Kylian Mbappe in attack.

“It’s possible he could be gettable even without PSG needing to make a big sale, but there are on or two players on the club’s unwanted list who it could be useful to move on, so we’ll see how that all develops between now and the end of the transfer window, but it’s definitely something on Luis Campos’ list," wrote Johnson.

He concluded:

"It’s been a couple of years since PSG really had that kind of a focal point to their attack, and it’s arguable that someone like Vlahovic would be more complementary to someone like Mbappe, should he stay, than Lionel Messi was."

Recent reports suggest that the Serbian striker is ready to arrive in Paris.

