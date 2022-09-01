PSG Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea too late to sign Neymar this summer, says Julien Laurens; Leandro Paredes opens up on decision to join Juventus, and more - September 1, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 3-0 win over Toulouse on Wednesday at the Stadium Municipal. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Juan Bernat found the back of the net, with Lionel Messi picking up two assists.

Meanwhile, ESPN reporter Julien Laurens believes it's too late for Chelsea to secure Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, Leandro Paredes has opened up on his decision to join Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 1, 2022:

Chelsea too late to sign Neymar this summer, says Julien Laurens

Neymar is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Neymar this summer, according to Julien Laurens. The PSG superstar was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, and those rumours have gathered pace recently.

However, speaking on ESPN FC, as relayed by PSG Talk, Laurens pointed out that multiple factors make the move unlikely.

“I think it’s too late in the sense that PSG would obviously have to replace them. Unless they already have a plan in place, which may be possible. I cannot see a deal like that. Quite complicated as well, considering the length of the contract still remaining for Neymar in Paris,” said Laurens.

Laurens also added that Neymar’s blistering form this season means the Parisians will loathe to let him go.

“Right now, if you’re PSG unless, again, you’ve got the perfect replacement for him, which I’m not sure they do, it’s hard to let him go because he’s been the best player so far this season. It’s pretty easy. There’s not even a debate. I think, so I can’t see it happening,” said Laurens.

Neymar has nine goals in six games across competitions this season.

Leandro Paredes opens up on decision to join Juventus

Leandro Paredes has left the Parc des Princes on loan this summer.

Leandro Paredes has said that he always wanted to join Juventus. The Argentinean midfielder completed a loan move to Turin this week from PSG, and the Italian giants have an obligation to buy him for €22.6 million.

Leandro Paredes: "For me, Juventus is a dream team, I've always wanted to come here. I had the opportunity to come here several times and this time I didn't want to miss it. I said to my family 'either Juve, or nobody' I am very happy".

Speaking to the Bianconeri’s website, as relayed by Football Italia, Paredes said that he missed an opportunity to join the Serie A giants years ago.

“I am truly happy to be here; this is a club I always wanted to join, so I am happy. Juve was the team of my dreams. I had the opportunity many years ago and didn’t want to miss out again. I told my friends and family: ‘It’s Juve or nothing’,” said Paredes.

Paredes also revealed that he shares a close bond with Angel Di Maria, who also moved from the Parc des Princes to Turin this summer.

“We’ve been friends for many years; our families and children are also very close. Being with him in the same team again is special,” said Paredes.

Di Maria joined Juventus on a Bosman move after his contract with PSG expired this summer.

Christophe Galtier happy with PSG’s performance against Toulouse

Manager Christophe Galtier is happy with PSG’s performance against Toulouse. The Parisians returned to winning ways on Wednesday to continue their reign at atop the league.

Speaking after the game, Galtier said that the win was essential after the draw against Monaco last weekend.

“It was important; we dropped two points at home three days ago. Games are coming thick and fast; we knew it would be a tough game because Toulouse are a good team. They are well organised, but we played very well and created a lot of chances,” said Galtier.

He added:

"Leo got two assists; Ney scored his 109th goal, and Kylian scored. We had a lot of good opportunities. Early on, we had some issues defensively, but we bounced back very well afterwards.”

Galtier added that he had implemented a change in the system midgame, which helped them control proceedings

“We were 2-0 up, and we needed to rest some players because of the amount of games coming up. It unsettled the team a bit. I changed the system, which took some time to get into place, but when it did, we were much better and controlled the game. It’s an important victory. Wins aren’t easy to get. The players worked really hard, so we have to congratulate them,” said Galtier.

PSG have won four of their five games in the league so far.

