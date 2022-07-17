PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier opens up on Neymar future; Parisians willing to offload Keylor Navas, and more - July 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to usher in a new era under Christophe Galtier. The French manager took over the reins at the Parc des Princes after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

Meanwhile, Galtier has opened up on Neymar’s future. Elsewhere, the Parisians are willing to offload Keylor Navas this summer. On that note, here's a look at the major PSG transfer stories as on July 16, 2022:

Christophe Galtier opens up on Neymar future

Neymar has been linked with a move away from Paris this summer.

Christophe Galtier has opened up on Neymar’s future at PSG. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes this summer. Although the rumours have died down of late, the 30-year-old’s future continues to be up in the air.

However, Galtier appears to have Neymar in his plans for the upcoming season. Speaking to L’Equipe, the PSG manager also revealed where he intends to use Neymar in his tactical system.

“Yes, I was clear. Afterward, I repeat, in this area of expertise, there are many things that I cannot master. I will adapt to the squad I have; I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as much as possible,” said Galtier.

He added:

“What will Neymar’s role be? I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it’s a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders; Neymar, like Leo (Messi), they are facilitators, players who have this ability to be found between the lines and to be decisive.”

PSG willing to offload Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG are willing to offload Keylor Navas this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper saw his game time in Paris reduced after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma last year. Neither player was guaranteed the number one spot in the team under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Napoli are in talks with PSG to transfer Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. #ForzaNapoliSempre #PSG Napoli are in talks with PSG to transfer Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. 🚨Napoli are in talks with PSG to transfer Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. 🇨🇷 🔵 #ForzaNapoliSempre 🔴#PSG https://t.co/XWYWusB71K

Navas is least pleased with the situation, and it appears he could move in search of greener pastures this year. Napoli could be a possible destination for the 35-year-old, who has two years left on his Parisians contract. The Serie A giants could also opt to take him on loan as a replacement for the outgoing David Ospina.

Christophe Galtier refuses to rule out Presnel Kimpembe exit

Presnel Kimpembe (left) has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

Christophe Galtier has refused to rule out Presnel Kimpembe’s exit from the Parc des Princes this summer.

The French defender is on Chelsea’s wishlist ahead of the new season. The Blues are looking to add more steel to their backline following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. Despite the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napolui, the London giants remain keen on Kimpembe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on. PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembé deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembé. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know", tells L'Equipé.Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on. PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembé deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembé. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know", tells L'Equipé. 🇫🇷 #CFC Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on.

The 26-year-old is open to a move away from the Parc des Princes. Speaking recently, Galtier praised the Frenchman but remained coy about his future.

“I have read everything that has been said about Kimpembe. We even laughed about it together. He’s a player I like. He is direct in the human relationship. What will happen, I don’t know. He is a great defender, a leader. In this system, he can be very efficient,” said Galtier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far