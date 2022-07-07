PSG Transfer News Roundup: Christophe Galtier not an upgrade on Mauricio Pochettino, says former player; Parisians willing to offload French defender, and more - July 7, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season. However, the French giants faltered in the UEFA Champions League, prompting the club's hierarchy to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Christophe Galtier.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair believes Galtier is not an upgrade on Pochettino. Elsewhere, the Parisians are willing to offload a French defender this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 7, 2022:

Christophe Galtier is not an upgrade on Mauricio Pochettino, says Trevor Sinclair

Trevor Sinclair believes Christophe Galtier would bring nothing new to PSG. The French manager has been handed the responsibility to guide the Ligue 1 giants to glory. Galtier, along with new sporting director Luis Campos, is expected to usher in a new dawn at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English ✍️



Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach.



#ICICESTPARIS ✍️Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. 🆕✍️💼Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. ❤️💙 #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/iE0zJ1nz8c

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair said that the Parisians are unlikely to achieve their primary target next season, which is the UEFA Champions League.

“Well, unless you can win the Champions League. Yes, because that’s the main objective that you’re brought to a football club. Now you look at the boy that brought in Galtier. He was at Nice last year. They finished fifth. He’s been a manager for quite a while. But what’s he going to bring to PSG more than what Pochettino? Absolutely nothing,” Sinclair said.

He continued:

“I can’t see them winning (the Champions League). Unless they change their model, unless they start to get a proper A team where you’re basing it on a good defensive line, not just getting Galacticos into playing that forward line and the superstars and expecting them to win you games.”

PSG willing to offload Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

PSG are ready to offload Presnel Kimpembe this summer, according to L’Equipe via The Metro.

The French defender is disillusioned with life at the Parc des Princes and wants to leave for greener pastures. The Ligue 1 champions are already hot on the heels of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar as they look to add more steel to their backline.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- PSG will not hold Presnel Kimpembe back this summer - Thomas Tuchel is pushing for Chelsea to make a bid. @lequipe via @GFFN PSG will not hold Presnel Kimpembe back this summer - Thomas Tuchel is pushing for Chelsea to make a bid.- @lequipe via @GFFN

Kimpembe is unimpressed by the situation and has been in touch with Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos to discuss his future. The Parisians are willing to let him leave, with Chelsea hovering on the horizon.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is desperate for defensive reinforcements, having already lost Antonio Ruidger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The German has his eyes on his former player and is itching for a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola only manager who can succeed at Parc des Princes, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Pep Guardiola has been on a roll at Manchester City.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Pep Guardiola is the only manager who can succeed at PSG. The Spaniard is the creme de la creme of football management at the moment and has had a stellar stint with Manchester City.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said Guardiola has the experience and the prowess to manage the superstars at the Parc des Princes.

“How do you go in there and stamp your authority? Because you’ve got superstars in there, you know, superstars. Mbappe, the most exciting player in the world for me, is going to be definitely the best player in the world soon. Lionel Messi probably the best player ever, ever to play the game. Neymar is not wanted by PSG, but he just ended up signing a new five-year contract,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“So horrible job and the only manager that I can feel could succeed at that club. Managers like Pep Guardiola. He’s all he managed, Messi. He’s already managed Neymar. I feel like Mbappe will respect him because of what he’s done in the game, but managers like Galtier and Pochettino haven’t really won the trophies. They’re not going to get the respect of the top, top players.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far