PSG Transfer News Roundup: David Beckham professes Lionel Messi admiration; Kylian Mbappe faces 3 weeks on sidelines, and more - February 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 3-1 win over Montpellier on Wednesday (February 1) at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1. Fabian Ruiz, Lionel Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery found the back of the net to help Christophe Galtier’s side stay atop the league.

Meanwhile, David Beckham has spoken of his admiration for Messi. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is set to be sidelined for three weeks with an injury. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 2, 2023:

David Beckham professes Lionel Messi admiration

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a move away from Paris.

David Beckham has outlined why Lionel Messi is the player he enjoys watching the most. The Argentinean has consistently been one of the finest players ever to grace the beautiful game. The 35-year-old made history in December last year by helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi also won the Golden Ball at the tournament, justifying his status as the golden boy of football. The Argentinean has been in blistering form for PSG this season as well, although his contract with the club expires in the summer. He has been linked with a move away from the club, with Barcelona and Inter Miami eager to secure his signature.

"I love Messi very much and admire him for many reasons, he is a great player,has a great personality, his way of playing football and his passion. Winning the last World Cup was amazing for him. For me , He is the Greatest Player Of All Time"



🗣David Beckham to @SC_ESPN :"I love Messi very much and admire him for many reasons, he is a great player,has a great personality, his way of playing football and his passion. Winning the last World Cup was amazing for him. For me , He is the Greatest Player Of All Time"

Beckham has been leading the charge for the MLS side, hoping to convince the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to move to the MLS. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, as cited by PSG Talk, the Englishman said that he loves Messi for his qualities both on and off the pitch.

“It has to be Messi. I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father. I love him because he’s a great personality, a character. He’s a great person,” said Beckham.

He added:

“But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion. He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him.”

Messi has appeared 23 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season across competitions, scoring 14 goals and setting up as many.

Kylian Mbappe faces three weeks on sidelines

Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season.

Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to his left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps during the win against Montpellier, PSG have announced.

The Frenchman departed the game after just 21 minutes. The knock is likely to keep the 24-year-old away from action for the next three weeks. The news will come as a huge blow for Galtier, who'a preparing for a season-defining UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

He will miss PSG's UCL match against Bayern Munich

Mbappe has been outstanding for the Parisians this season. The Frenchman has registered 25 goals and six assists from 26 games across competitions this season. He's likely to miss the first leg of the Champions League tie but could return in time for the away leg.

Fabrizio Romano updates on PSG’s failed attempts to sign Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech was close to arriving in Paris on loan.

Fabrizio Romano has said that PSG are furious at Chelsea for the failed move for Hakim Ziyech.

The Parisians want to secure the services of the Moroccan on loan for the rest of the season on the final day of the transfer window. However, a move couldn’t be completed, as the Blues failed to submit the necessary papers on time.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that it's unclear if the Ligue 1 champions will return for Ziyech in the summer.

“Chelsea sent the contracts for Hakim Ziyech signed, but not in time to be registered. They say it’s because of technology problems; but PSG are literally furious. It was a loan deal. I have no idea if PSG will go again for Ziyech in the summer. … it will depend on lot of factors, it’s impossible to know their summer strategy now,” wrote Romano.

The French giants had identified Ziyech as a replacement for Pablo Sarabia.

