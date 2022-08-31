PSG Transfer News Roundup: Fabian Ruiz completes move to PSG; Juventus agree deal for Argentinean midfielder, and more - August 31, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have kickstarted new era under Christophe Galtier. The French manager has enjoyed a stellar start, winning four of his five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz has completed his move to the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Juventus have agreed a move for an Argentinean midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 31, 2022:

Fabian Ruiz completes PSG move

Fabian Ruiz has arrived at the Parc des Princes.

Fabian Ruiz has left Napoli to join PSG, as confirmed by the Parisians. The Spanish midfielder has signed a five-year deal till the summer of 2027.

Speaking to the club's website, Ruiz couldn't contain his excitement at joining the Ligue 1 champions.

"I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain. It is great for me to start this new stage of my career in this country. And I am proud to be joining one of the best clubs in Europe with the best players in the world. It's a really exciting challenge," said Ruiz.

The Spaniard added that he's eager to share the dressing room with the best players in the world.

"It's always a huge challenge to join a big club because it forces you to give your best. I'm going to have the best players with me and this incredible club to play for, so I'm going to have to be at my best every day to live up to the club. Being able to share a dressing room with the best players in the world is something to be proud of," said Ruiz.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Fabian Ruiz on a five-year deal, tying the Spain international midfielder to the Parisian club until 30 June 2027. Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Fabian Ruiz on a five-year deal, tying the Spain international midfielder to the Parisian club until 30 June 2027. ⬇️❤️💙en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

Ruiz also spoke about his desire to win as many titles with the Parisians as possible.

"I want to be seen to give my best every time I step on the pitch. I hope to win as many titles as possible because I think this club really deserves to be at the top. I want to show that I come with commitment, the desire to work and with the right mindset. I think that's the most important thing for a player," said Ruiz.

The midfielder has appeared 166 times for Napoli, scoring 22 goals and setting up 15 more.

Juventus agree Leandro Paredes move

Leandro Paredes is on his way to Turin.

Juventus have struck a deal with PSG for the transfer of Leandro Paredes, according to Football Italia via Juve FC.

The Serie A giants have been pursuing the Argentinean midfielder with interest all summer. The Parisians have been open to Paredes' departure, with new sporting director Luis Campos considering him surplus to requirements.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Paredes will undergo medical tests tomorrow. Leandro Paredes to Juventus, here we go! Full verbal agreement now completed on loan with buy option that could become mandatory, €15m plus €5m add-ons.Paredes will undergo medical tests tomorrow. Leandro Paredes to Juventus, here we go! Full verbal agreement now completed on loan with buy option that could become mandatory, €15m plus €5m add-ons. ⚪️⚫️ #JuventusParedes will undergo medical tests tomorrow. https://t.co/PGWfHDlFTK

The Bianconeri had agreed personal terms with the Argentinean earlier in the summer but took their time to close the deal, as they concentrated on departures.

However, the Serie A giants were determined to get their man, and their efforts have finally found success. The player will fly to Italy soon to complete the move. Juventus will sign him initially on loan with a €15 million, plus €5 million in bonuses, obligation to buy.

Mauro Icardi desperate to join Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi could be on his way to Galatasaray.

Mauro Icardi is determined to complete a move to Galatasaray this summer, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk. The Argentinean has dropped down the pecking order at PSG, and his situation is unlikely to improve under Galtier. Icardi is desperate to leave in search of regular football to get his career back on track.

The player recently travelled to Istanbul to speak with Galatasaray and was impressed by their hospitality. The two parties have held talks regarding a loan move without an option to buy. The Turkish giants want the Parisians to pay part of Icardi's salary if the player joins on a temporary deal.

