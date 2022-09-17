PSG Transfer News Roundup: Football pundit accuses Lionel Messi of switching off in games; Luis Campos opens up on future, and more - September 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (September 18) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men are unbeaten this season and remain atop the league table after seven games.

Meanwhile, pundit Guillem Balague has accused Lionel Messi of switching off in games. Elsewhere, new Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has opened up about his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 16, 2022:

Guillem Balague accuses Lionel Messi of switching off in games

Lionel Messi has been magnificent at the Parc des Princes this season.

Guillem Balague has accused Lionel Messi of switching off in games. The Argentinean has been on a roll for PSG this season, working as the creator-in-chief. The 35-year-old was pivotal to the club’s cause once again in midweek, scoring a goal and setting up another in a 3-1 win.

However, speaking recently as cited by PSG Talk, Balague said that Messi has had a lesser influence with the Parisians.

“He’s not the same player. And one thing is very clear; he’s not the captain; he’s not the leader. So he has a lesser influence in the side that is from a psychological and leadership point of view, which means that he how can I put it? Switches off a lot,” said Balague.

He added:

“And for him, the thing is when he switches on to actually make an impact, and he has done that, the past will pay for the second goal. Oh my God. So you put the highlights of Messi, and you say Messi looks great, you put the 90 minutes, and you think he’s choosing his moments.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi is the first player to score in 18 UEFA Champions League seasons Lionel Messi is the first player to score in 18 UEFA Champions League seasons 🔥 https://t.co/4dOyn9MgxY

Balague also believes the Ligue 1 giants cannot win the Champions League, as the front three do not defend.

“Well, when you got a very active Neymar, and when you’ve got Mbappe, actions will happen up front. It’s just that these three still don’t defend. And you cannot win things with three players not defending; I don’t think (they will win),” said Balague.

Messi looks to have come into his own this campaign after a difficult 2021-22 season, where he scored just 11 times across competitions.

Luis Campos opens up on future

Luis Campos has revealed that he has no intentions of leaving PSG at the moment. The Portuguese has been linked with Chelsea, who are looking for a new sporting director.

Speaking recently, as relayed by The Evening Standard, Campos said that he's eager to do something extraordinary at the Parc des Princes.

“I have a three-year deal here at PSG, as I wanted, and I've joined this club because I'm convinced we can do something extraordinary. I've the right energy to fight for PSG and do something great here,” said Campos.

The Portuguese also rubbished rumours linking Neymar to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

“Neymar is a very good player. He arrives on time all the time; he hasn't missed a training session, except one for a small injury. Neymar is involved in the team and club project,” said Campos.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells PSG director Luis Campos: "Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake - also, saying that Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news"."Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells @Rothensenflamme PSG director Luis Campos: "Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake - also, saying that Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news". 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG "Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells @Rothensenflamme. https://t.co/aYxAn0QFjz

Campos went on to speak about the Parisians’ summer activity, admitting that more incomings are needed at the club.

“It's a serious problem for us. When we had only three central defenders, and we started playing with three central defenders, it put us in difficulty. I'm not going to name names. We didn't just talk to (Milan) Skriniar. In the end, we don’t have the player that we're missing. If we're missing a piece, the puzzle isn't complete,” said Campos.

The French giants are expected to return for Milan Skriniar in January.

Thierry Henry wants PSG trio to prove themselves against tougher opposition

Thierry Henry is reluctant to go overboard about PSG’s fabled attacking trio. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have worked well together this campaign and got their games on the score sheet in midweek.

However, speaking after the win, Henry said that he would like to see how they perform against stronger opponents.

“Let’s calm down. … The way they actually set up the team 5-2-3, having those guys in side Leo dropping and those guys making runs, it’s tough to defend. Really tough to defend. I would like to see when they’re going to play against a better position. We saw it a tiny bit against Juve, but you see that Juve are struggling, but they are doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Henry.

The three attackers have responded brilliantly to Galtier’s tactics this season.

