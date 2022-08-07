PSG Transfer News Roundup: Former Barcelona midfielder urges Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou; Juventus want Parisians to pay part of Mauro Icardi's salary, and more - August 6, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) started the new season with a commanding 5-0 win over Clermont Foot. Lionel Messi scored a brace, while Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also got their names on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, a former Barcelona midfielder has urged Messi to return to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Juventus want Mauro Icardi on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 6, 2022:

Cesc Fabregas urges Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou

Lionel Messi has overseen a strong start to the new season.

Cesc Fabregas has urged Lionel Messi to return to the Camp Nou. The Argentinean left Barcelona last summer to join PSG on a Bosman move. His first season at the Parc des Princes was an underwhelming affair, with the 35-year-old managing just 11 goals from 34 games. His struggles in Ligue 1 ignited talks of a possible return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi spoke of a desire to bring Messi back to the club in the past month. However, the move remains a dream to date. In the meanwhile, the seven time Ballon d’Or winner has started the new season on a high, scoring three times already in two competitive games. With his contract set to expire next year, speculation is ripe about his future.

Fabregas has now opened up on the same, expressing a desire to see Messi back at the Camp Nou. Speaking recently, Fabregas said that the club and the fans dream of the Argentinean’s return to his alma mater.

"As a Barcelona fan, I hope and I wish that Messi returns to Barcelona. He has one year left of his contract in Paris. I would love it if he returned. It is a dream that the club and all the fans have, but I speak to you as a fan of Barcelona,” said Fabregas.

Juventus want PSG to pay part of Mauro Icardi's salary

Mauro Icardi (left) is wanted at Juventus.

Juventus want PSG to pay part of Mauro Icardi’s salary in a potential loan deal, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC.

The Argentinean striker is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, so the Parisians are eager to offload him. Icardi enjoyed a fruitful stint with Inter Milan in Serie A, so the Bianconeri are looking to script his return to Italy.

However, they'll only pay him €4 million yearly salary and want the Parisians to pay the rest. If the Ligue 1 champions accept those terms, the two teams could engage in negotiations to facilitate a deal this summer.

Neymar crucial to Brazil’s World Cup hopes, says Ronaldo Nazario

Neymar (right) continues to be a vital part of the club and country's first team.

Neymar is crucial to Brazil’s World Cup hopes, according to Selecao legend Ronaldo Nazario. The PSG forward continues to divide opinions due to his lack of consistency on the pitch. However, Neymar has been on song in the new season, registering three goals in two competitive games so far.

Speaking to Ole recently, Ronaldo said that his country could win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year if Neymar is 100% fit and focussed.

“The Brazilian team is going to be the favourite in any competition because of the talent we have. I think if Neymar is 100 percent physically and focused on the World Cup, we have a good chance of winning the title. We have a great team with great players, but it is technically and physically different. If he arrives well, he will make the difference, and our chances will increase a lot,” said Ronaldo.

Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

