PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Suazo smitten by Lionel Messi; Parisians want Manchester City ace, and more - February 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will make a trip to the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday (February 9) for their Coupe de France Round of 16 tie against Marseille. Christophe Galtier’s men are coming off a 2-1 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Toulouse defender Gabriel Suazo is delighted to have played against Lionel Messi last weekend. Elsewhere, the Parisians are eager to sign Bernardo Silva this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 6, 2023:

Gabriel Suazo smitten by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi continues to mesmerise fans with his performances.

Gabriel Suazo has opened up on his admiration for Lionel Messi. The Argentinean inspired PSG to a 2-1 comeback win over Toulouse on Saturday to keep his team on track for a Ligue 1 triumph. The 35-year-old has been in exceptional form for the French giants this season, registering 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games across competitions.

Speaking to ESPN after the defeat, as cited by PSG Talk, Suazo said that it's an honour to play against Messi:

“Simply, they are beautiful things that football gives you. You have to take advantage of them, enjoy them. Obviously, on the pitch, you always want to be more important, better and for your team to win, but having Leo in front is always a pleasure and a source of pride to be able to play against him,” said Suazo.

MC @CrewsMat10 Lionel Messi’s last 38 games:



34 goals

21 assists

103 key passes

35 big chances created

109 successful dribbles

20 motm

8.48 avg rating

4 trophies

3/3 Final MOTM Lionel Messi’s last 38 games:34 goals21 assists103 key passes35 big chances created109 successful dribbles20 motm8.48 avg rating4 trophies3/3 Final MOTM https://t.co/3vOOem30zA

Suazo also hailed Messi as the best player in the game, lamenting the Argentinean’s goal that cost Toulouse on the night.

“He is the best player in the world for a reason, and he has those characteristics. Unfortunately, due to a goal from him, we couldn’t get the tie. I think we created several situations to be able to at least get a draw. These types of players solve matches suddenly, with a touch, with a shot that you don’t even expect. This is how these players are who make a difference in details.”

Messi also hit the jackpot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Argentina to the Holy Grail of football.

PSG want Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Bernardo Silva, according to Le10 Sport via Sport Witness. The Portuguese midfielder has been a consistent performer for Manchester City in recent seasons but is seeking a new challenge this year. The 28-year-old was linked with a move away from the Etihad last summer but ended up staying at the club.

Intermerda Hate Account. @MauvaisEspoir Bernardo Silva it's time to link up with your brother once again. Bernardo Silva it's time to link up with your brother once again. https://t.co/KbFGtuaKdc

However, there’s a greater chance of him leaving the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the season. Silva is already wanted by Parisians sporting director Luis Campos as well as Kylian Mbappe, with both eager to reunite with the player after their stint together at Monaco. However, Barcelona's presence on the horizon could prove to be a problem for the Parisians.

The Portuguese has registered 31 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens this season, scoring two goals and setting up five more.

Scott Minto slams Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech fiasco

Hakim Ziyech was wanted at the Parc des Princes last month.

TalkSPORT pundit Scott Minto has criticised Chelsea for failing to allow Hakim Ziyech to join PSG on loan.

The Parisians were eager to secure the signature of the Moroccan forward on a temporary move for the rest of the season last month. The 29-year-old was also eager to join the Ligue 1 giants. However, the Blues played spoilsport in the saga, failing to deliver the documents in time to complete the move.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK PSG advisor Luis Campos explaining why Hakim Ziyech loan didn’t go through. PSG advisor Luis Campos explaining why Hakim Ziyech loan didn’t go through. https://t.co/AdcCuHrLJe

Speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Minto also blamed Ziyech’s agents for failing to get the deal across the line.

“How do you keep players happy all the time? An example? Hakim Ziyech. What happened was disgraceful, really, and I blame his agents more than anyone. But Chelsea as a club should have sorted that out and should have made sure it happened,” said Minto.

He continued:

“Why is he played against Fulham straight after just days after that he should have joined PSG. That’s Graham Potter saying, I’ve got to bring this guy on side, and that’s a distraction. So I think he’s, he’s picked a player who blessed him, was trying his hardest; he really was, but it’s just not happening for him in a Chelsea shirt.”

Ziyech has registered one assist in 16 games across competitions this season for the London giants.

Poll : 0 votes