PSG Transfer News Roundup: Gonzalo Higuain opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; Angel Di Maria agrees to join Juventus, and more - June 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to live up to expectations last season. The Parisians were triumphant in Ligue 1 but failed to get past the Round of 16 in the Champions League, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, former Los Blancos striker Gonzalo Higuain has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Angel Di Maria has agreed to join Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 26, 2022:

Gonzalo Higuain opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a Bosman move last summer.

Gonzalo Higuain has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinean striker shared the pitch with the PSG star in the colours of La Albiceleste. Higuain also had Cristiano Ronaldo as his teammate at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Higuain heaped praise on the two superstars of modern football, saying that their greed for goals makes them great.

“That’s why I’m telling you. You have to adapt to such great players and know what they’re like. They have that greed for goals, and then they sin with it, but it didn’t go badly for them. They have 800 goals each,” said Higuain.

The Argentinian added that he is delighted that Messi has found success with the national team.

“As a teammate, it was to see, enjoy and understand him. Adapt to him. It makes me very happy that he was able to be champion because I know all the effort he made for the national team,” said Higuain.

The former Real Madrid striker also revealed that he shared a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Juventus.

“He is a calm, pleasant person. I found him mature, already with children (at Juventus). We talked about things; he leaned on me, asked me for opinions, as if he trusted me. The truth is that we had a good relationship in the second stage,” said Higuain.

Angel Di Maria agrees to join Juventus

Angel Di Maria will ply his trade in Turin next season.

Angel Di Maria has agreed to join Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

The Argentinean’s current contract with PSG expires at the end of the month. The Ligue 1 champions have not offered a new deal to the 34-year-old. Juventus are eager to take advantage of the situation and sign the player on a Bosman move.

LiveScore @livescore



via 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦: Free agent Angel Di Maria has decided to join Juventus after leaving PSG 🗞via @FabDellaValle 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦: Free agent Angel Di Maria has decided to join Juventus after leaving PSG 🗞via @FabDellaValle https://t.co/qAfYiUfcsG

Barcelona were also in the mix to secure the services of Di Maria, and he had asked for some time to make up his mind. The 34-year-old has now decided to move to Turin this summer.

Di Maria will join the Bianconeri on a one-year deal, with the option of an additional year. The final details of the deal will be finalised soon, and he could have his medical in the coming days.

Inter Milan waiting for improved offer from PSG for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is edging closer to the Parc des Princes.

Inter Milan are waiting for an improved offer from PSG for Milan Skriniar, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Slovak defender is a target for the Ligue 1 giants as they seek to add more steel to their backline this summer. The Parisians are ready to offer €60 million for the 27-year-old, but the Nerazzurri want €80 million to part ways with their star. The player is set to earn €7 million net per season, almost thrice his current salary.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



PSG expected to offer around €60m - while Inter have an agreement with Bremer on personal terms since Jan. Paris Saint-Germain will push again in negotiations for Milan Škriniar next week. New contacts expected with Inter to discuss again after opening bid turned downPSG expected to offer around €60m - while Inter have an agreement with Bremer on personal terms since Jan. Paris Saint-Germain will push again in negotiations for Milan Škriniar next week. New contacts expected with Inter to discuss again after opening bid turned down 🔵🇸🇰 #PSGPSG expected to offer around €60m - while Inter have an agreement with Bremer on personal terms since Jan.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday between the two parties to help the deal materialise. Both clubs are eager for the move to see the light of day. A €70 million offer could be enough to see Skriniar arrive at the Parc des Princes this summer.

