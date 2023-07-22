PSG Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane advised against Paris move; Manchester City want €100 million for Bernardo Silva, and more - July 22, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad this summer. The Parisians missed out on the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France last season but won the league.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been advised to turn down a move to the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Manchester City want €100 million to part ways with midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 22, 2023:

Harry Kane advised against PSG move

Harry Kane has admirers in Paris.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has urged Harry Kane to turn down a move to PSG this summer.

The all-time Spurs top scorer is in the final year of his contract with the club and looks set to leave this year. The Parisians wants a new striker and have set their sights on the 29-year-old.

Kane has constantly been one of the finest marksman in European football and is now eager for a fresh challenge. Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the race for the Englishman, but the Ligue 1 champions are hoping to beat the Bavarians for his signature.

However, O'Hara told Grosvenor Sport that Kane should avoid Paris, as all good players are leaving.

"Why on earth would he go to PSG? He’s not going to want to go and play in a farmers’ league. Everyone has left. Neymar wants out. Lionel Messi has left. Kylian Mbappe is pulling his hair out and wants to go to Real Madrid.

"So why would Kane want to go there? To win the dog and duck cup every season? There’s no point in him going to PSG. It means nothing," said O'Hara.

Kane reportedly prefers a move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Manchester City want €100 million for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted in Paris.

Manchester City want a colossal fee to part ways with Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The Portuguese midfielder's contract with the Cityzens expires in 2025, but he's open to a new adventure this year. PSG are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and want him at the Parc des Princes this summer.

The Parisians are planning for an ambitious rise under new manager Luis Enrique and want to add more creativity to their squad. Silva has emerged as a target, with the Portuguese showcasing a wide array of skills at the Etihad in recent years. The Ligue 1 champions were hoping to secure his services by offering a player and €40 million.

However, the Citizens have already refused the bid. The Premier League champions would ideally like Silva to stay and will only consider an offer of €100 million to let him go. City have identified Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barela as the Portuguese's replacement should Silva leave this summer.

Kylian Mbappe wanted in Saudi Arabia

Kylian Mbappe could depart Paris this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is generating interest from Saudi Arabia, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward is in the midst of a contract rift with PSG. The 24-year-old has refused to sign an extension to his present deal, which expires next year. The Parisians are adamant that he won't be at the club beyond the summer if he continues to stall a new contract.

The Ligue 1 champions have taken a bold step by omitting Mbappe from their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan. PSG are preparing to offload the player to the highest bidder this year and have no qualms in selling him to clubs from the Middle East.

The Frenchman is wanted in Saudi, even if for one season, before he moves to Real Madrid. Mbappe, though, wants to stay in Europe.