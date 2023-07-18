PSG Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane turns down Parisians; club receive Bernardo Silva boost, and more - July 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to upgrade their options in the squad ahead of a crucial season. The Ligue 1 champions have appointed Luis Enrique at their helm to take the club back to the top.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has turned down a move to the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their quest to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 18, 2023:

Harry Kane turns down PSG

Harry Kane has turned down PSG's advances, according to The Telegraph. The English forward is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur but is reluctant to sign a new deal.

Spurs would like him to stay but could be open to his departure for a fair price. There's considerable interest in the Premier League for the 29-year-old, especially from Manchester United, but Tottenham want to sell Kane to a club from abroad.

Bayern Munich are leading the race for Kane and have submitted multiple bids for the player. The Parisians also have their eyes on the Englishman as they look to add a proven No. 9 to their ranks. With Lionel Messi gone and Kylian Mbappe's future hanging in the balance, the Ligue 1 giants want to add more firepower to their attack.

PSG have turned to Kane, with new manager Luis Enrique giving his green light to the move. However, the 29-year-old doesn't want to move to France and has his heart set on joining the Bavarians. The Parisians, as such, have left the race for the Englishman and moved on to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker knows his way to goal quite well but is likely to leave Juventus this summer. Vlahovic has reportedly fallen out with manager Massimiliano Allegri and wants to move to greener pastures. He's open to a move to Paris, and the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on him this summer.

Parisians receive Bernardo Silva boost

PSG have received a boost in their plans to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. According to Foot Mercato, the player's agent Jorge Mendes wants to take his client to the Parc des Princes.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a crucial part of Manchester City's recent success but is yearning for a fresh challenge now. The Parisians are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and are actively pursuing him this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions are short of creativity in their ranks following the departure of Messi. Silva is ideal for the job and can carry out multiple roles in attack and midfield.

However, the player is tied to the Cityzens until 2025, so prising him away would be a costly affair. PSG have submitted an initial offer for the 28-year-old but are wary of going overboard for his services. City are likely to demand a premium to let the Portuguese go, though.

Kylian Mbappe set for showdown talks with Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Kylian Mbappe is set to sit down for crunch talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding his future, according to Sky Sports.

The French forward has said that he won't sign an extension to his contract, which expires next summer. Real Madrid are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move next year, but the Parisians have no desire to let him leave for free.

The Ligue 1 champions want him to sign an extension till 2025 and will then allow him to leave for a proper fee next summer. Unless he signs across the dotted line by July 31, Mbappe could be offloaded to the biggest bidder.

As such, the two parties are due for showdown talks soon, and the future of the player could hinge on the outcome of the meeting.