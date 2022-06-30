PSG Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan defender backed to move to Paris; club receive boost in pursuit of Lille midfielder, and more - June 29, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eager to make improvements to their squad ahead of the new season. The Ligue 1 champions recently appointed Luis Campos as their new sporting director to oversee a renaissance at the club.

Meanwhile, Slovakian football agent Branislav Jasurek has backed an Inter Milan defender to move to the Parc des Princes this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their pursuit of a Lille midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 29, 2022:

Branislav Jasurek backs Milan Skriniar to move to Paris

Milan Skriniar is edging closer to the Parc des Princes.

Branislav Jasurek has backed Milan Skriniar to join PSG this summer. Luis Campos has identified the Inter Milan defender as an option to shore up the defence. The Parisians are working to take the 27-year-old to Paris, although a deal is yet to materialise.

Speaking to Futbol Pravda, Jasurek said that Campos could move mountains to get his man.

“In my opinion, the transfer will go through. Luis Campos is a top director who always gets what he wants. He will do everything to bring him in. Milan is a humble boy; he’s always remained himself. I wish him well playing for one of the biggest clubs around, along with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe,” said Jasurek.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



107 progressive carries

97 clearances

93% pass accuracy

89 successful pressures

87% long ball accuracy

84 passes into final third

78 progressive passes

58 blocks

38 interceptions

25 tackles won

3 goals



Milan Skriniar's Serie A season by numbers [35 games]:
107 progressive carries
97 clearances
93% pass accuracy
89 successful pressures
87% long ball accuracy
84 passes into final third
78 progressive passes
58 blocks
38 interceptions
25 tackles won
3 goals

He added that Skriniar has made history with the Nerazzurri, so the timing is right for him to leave.

“This (winning the Champions League) has been their only goal for several years; they’ve realized how difficult it is. This is great news for Skriniar and Slovak football. I don’t want to speculate, but Milan will move from an excellent club to a top one. He’s in excellent shape and is of the right age. At Inter, he won the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa Italiana; he left his mark there. It’s time to go.”

PSG receive boost in Renato Sanchez pursuit

Renato Sanches is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Renato Sanches. According to Gianluca Di Marzio via PSG Talk, the Portuguese is eager to move to the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions are working to add more quality to their midfield this summer. The club are close to completing a deal for Vitinha but want another new face in the middle of the park.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Milan Skriniar remains PSG target as centre back with new contacts taking place this week. Luís Campos and Christophe Galtier consider Renato Sanches a priority for Paris Saint-Germain. Talks with both Lille/player side progressing - new contact already scheduled.Milan Skriniar remains PSG target as centre back with new contacts taking place this week. Luís Campos and Christophe Galtier consider Renato Sanches a priority for Paris Saint-Germain. Talks with both Lille/player side progressing - new contact already scheduled. 🇫🇷🇵🇹 #PSGMilan Skriniar remains PSG target as centre back with new contacts taking place this week. https://t.co/Aw0ol8b3zI

Sanches is the preferred option, and his cordial relationship with Campos might help the French giants win the race for his signature. The 24-year-old is a target for AC Milan this summer. However, it has now been revealed that the Lille midfielder wants to move to Paris.

Iker Casillas heaps praise on Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria could be on his way to Turin.

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has praised Angel Di Maria. The Argentinean is all set to leave PSG as a free agent at the end of the month. He looks likely to join Juventus on a Bosman move.

Speaking recently, Casillas said that Di Maria would be a superb fit in Turin.

“Adding Di Maria is a coup. Angel with Chiesa, Vlahovic and Pogba, what a team! And he will want to get ready for the World Cup. It is clear that he is looking for a team where he can play regularly and prepare himself as best as possible for Qatar,” said Casillas.

He added:

“He is very attentive and has always paid a lot of attention to his physique. He has never suffered serious injuries; he has always been healthy and seems to me to be in great shape. Here in Europe, he has always played at a high level and in big clubs. Di Maria will make Juve take a further leap quality-wise, both in Serie A and in Europe.”

