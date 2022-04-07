PSG Transfer News Roundup: Javier Saviola opens up on Lionel Messi’s struggles with Parisians; club handed Champions League warning by Thiago Silva, and more - 6 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop the Ligue 1 table after 30 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille. The Parisians have won 21 games in the league this season and have lost four as they look to win their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, Javier Saviola has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player in history. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has sent a warning to the Parisians regarding the UEFA Champions League.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 6th April 2022:

Javier Saviola opens up on Lionel Messi’s struggles with PSG

Lionel Messi was back among the goals last weekend.

Former Barcelona star Javier Saviola has opened up on Lionel Messi’s struggles at the Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s time at PSG has been disappointing, to say the least. The Argentinean was expected to light up Ligue 1 but has experienced a subdued time in Paris so far. His goal last weekend was only his third in the league this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Today, there are ZERO players under the age of 25 with a Ballon d'Or At 25 years old, Lionel Messi had won the Ballon d'Or FOUR timesToday, there are ZERO players under the age of 25 with a Ballon d'Or At 25 years old, Lionel Messi had won the Ballon d'Or FOUR times 🏆🏆🏆Today, there are ZERO players under the age of 25 with a Ballon d'Or 😲 https://t.co/KF1B5zztzk

Speaking to SPORT, Saviola acknowledged that his countryman is going through a difficult moment in his career. However, he remains hopeful that Messi can get back to his best soon, saying:

“Leo is in a difficult moment, and we all see it that way. Not only him, but Paris, which comes from this defeat against Madrid, which came at a difficult time and may not find its way. But we can give little advice to the best player in history, who has left us speechless. All the adjectives that have been said about him fall short. It is something that can happen, and he shows that he is a human being."

He continued:

“At some point, he has to go through these potholes. He is going to go through smaller potholes than the rest of the professionals go through because we already know who we are talking about. He always had that strong mentality and the way to take football to the top. I hope he can be happy. I wish him to make us smile again with his way of playing football."

Parisians handed UEFA Champions League warning by Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva spent close to a decade at the Parc des Princes.

Thiago Silva has warned his former club that money cannot win them the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian endured heartbreak in the Champions League final with the Parisians (in 2020) but went on to win the coveted trophy with Chelsea last season.

Speaking to Canal+, as relayed by The Metro, Silva pointed out that the Ligue 1 giants start from scratch every year, saying:

“Every year, it’s the same thing. There are things you have to look at to try to improve them in the future. As things are, it’s difficult to continue to progress. Every year, we (PSG) start from scratch. You can’t do that in football. Even if PSG have a lot of money, that’s not what makes you win in football. That’s not how we’re going to win the Champions League."

The 2020 finalists were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid this season.

PSG eager to secure services of Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is all set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Parisians are eager to secure the services of Paul Pogba this summer, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The French midfielder is in the final few months of his contract and is likely to leave Manchester United this summer. The Parisians are among the clubs monitoring his position with interest.

Parisians sporting director Leonardo has earmarked Pogba as a priority target this year. The Frenchman is willing to consider a move back to his hometown. However, his first preference could be to head back to Juventus.

Edited by Bhargav